Homeland Stores Adopts Local Express ﻿E-Commerce Platform

Local Express is offering on-site comprehensive training to store associates to ensure customer success amid the seamless transition from the current e-commerce platform.

“Homeland Stores is a great example of an innovative supermarket operator that sees the importance of foodservice as a critical point of competitive differentiation,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO of Glendale, Calif.-based Local Express. “Our Made-to-Order omnichannel solution allows the chain’s customers to order and customize prepared foods online without any friction. It also improves the speed and accuracy of order taking, enhances resource allocation and integrates with their existing POS system for better business management.”