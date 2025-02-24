 Skip to main content

Homeland Stores Adopts Local Express ﻿E-Commerce Platform

Deployment and training taking place across 47 of indie's locations
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Homeland Store Deli Main Image
Thanks to a collaboration with Local Express, Homeland is enabling shoppers to place customizable orders for holiday family meals, party trays, vegetable and seafood trays, butcher bundles, and more from their homes or offices.

HAC Inc., an operator of 74 supermarkets in Oklahoma and Texas, is deploying Local Express’ Made-to-Order omnichannel solution at 36 Homeland and 11 United stores to modernize the prepared foods, catering and food services operations. Homeland shoppers can now place customizable orders for holiday family meals, party trays, vegetable and seafood trays, butcher bundles, and more from their homes or offices. The system also enables the retailer to optimize inventory and labor resources, saving Homeland and its customers time and money. 

 “Partnering with Local Express allows us to offer a user-friendly digital solution that enhances convenience for both our guests and store teams,” noted Tom Dahlen, CEO of Oklahoma City, Okla.-based HAC Inc., an employee-owned company since 2012. “Customers can easily schedule pickups, customize orders and receive personalized recommendations. With e-commerce, curbside pickup, delivery and made-to-order catering, we’re committed to providing unmatched ease and service in our market.”

[RELATED: Homeland Stores Adopts Retail Media Network]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Local Express is offering on-site comprehensive training to store associates to ensure customer success amid the seamless transition from the current e-commerce platform. 

“Homeland Stores is a great example of an innovative supermarket operator that sees the importance of foodservice as a critical point of competitive differentiation,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO of Glendale, Calif.-based Local Express. “Our Made-to-Order omnichannel solution allows the chain’s customers to order and customize prepared foods online without any friction. It also improves the speed and accuracy of order taking, enhances resource allocation and integrates with their existing POS system for better business management.”

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

Kroger-owned banner in Northfield not renewing lease when it lapses this fall
Mariano's

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser

THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons, Kroger Face Layoffs and Restructuring; ALDI and Southeastern Grocers Make a Deal

Wegmans’ 2025 expansion plans, a closure for Mariano’s also garnered reader attention
Friday 5

Kroger Laying Off Corporate Employees, Albertsons Downsizes Safeway Workforce

Kroger is cutting about 200 employees across 3 office sites, and Albertsons is laying off 150+ Safeway corporate workers
Kroger HQ Highrise Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds