Houchens Taps eGrowcery to Enhance In-Store Digital Commerce Experience
eGrowcery gives retail groups the ability to provide a white-label e-commerce platform to the retailers they supply and to integrate the program into companies’ overall technology offering. The company works with such independent retailers as Madison, Wis.-based Willy Street Co-op.
“Houchens Food Group is a great example of an organization that is working hard to simultaneously enhance its technology offering, engage shoppers through more channels and alleviate some of the administrative burden for its staff,” noted Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “We’re dedicated to providing the best possible solutions that create a competitive advantage in the crowded market they serve.”
HFG serves customers through a network of in-house and franchised brands such as IGA, Price Less, Crossroads, Food Giant, Slim Chickens, Subway and Sonic. A subsidiary of Houchens Industries, the company is 100% employee-owned.