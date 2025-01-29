 Skip to main content

Houchens Taps eGrowcery to Enhance In-Store Digital Commerce Experience

Platform’s flexibility and scalability empower food group to rethink shopper engagement
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Houchens Food Group Price Less eGrowcery Main Image
Houchens Food Group will deploy eGrowcery technology at select IGA, Price Less and Food Giant stores.

Houchens Food Group (HFG), the owner and operator of more than 400 grocery, convenience, hardware/DIY and foodservice locations across 15 states, has tapped eGrowcery, developer of a retail food industry white-label digital commerce platform, to deliver improved shopper engagement for its grocery banners. HFG will deploy eGrowcery technology at select IGA, Price Less and Food Giant stores.

“Our shoppers require and deserve better experiences online and in-store,” said Greg Rush, president of Bowling Green, Ky.-based HFG. “Additionally, our retail operations team needs a platform that makes it easier for both our banner and store-level staff to digitally support our shoppers. We found answers to all of these requirements and more with eGrowcery.”

[RELATED: eGrowcery, Forage Enable EBT SNAP Payments for Retailers]

“At HFG, we are focused on technology vendors that allow for highly targeted and personalized customer experiences, data-driven decision making, and e-commerce capabilities that do not interrupt day-to-day customer service at store level,” added Craig Knies, HFG’s chief marketing officer. “We are thrilled to partner with eGrowcery to assist us in targeting the right audience with the right message at the right time.”

eGrowcery gives retail groups the ability to provide a white-label e-commerce platform to the retailers they supply and to integrate the program into companies’ overall technology offering. The company works with such independent retailers as Madison, Wis.-based Willy Street Co-op.

“Houchens Food Group is a great example of an organization that is working hard to simultaneously enhance its technology offering, engage shoppers through more channels and alleviate some of the administrative burden for its staff,” noted Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “We’re dedicated to providing the best possible solutions that create a competitive advantage in the crowded market they serve.”

HFG serves customers through a network of in-house and franchised brands such as IGA, Price Less, Crossroads, Food Giant, Slim Chickens, Subway and Sonic. A subsidiary of Houchens Industries, the company is 100% employee-owned. 

