Houchens Taps eGrowcery to Enhance In-Store Digital Commerce Experience

Houchens Food Group (HFG), the owner and operator of more than 400 grocery, convenience, hardware/DIY and foodservice locations across 15 states, has tapped eGrowcery, developer of a retail food industry white-label digital commerce platform, to deliver improved shopper engagement for its grocery banners. HFG will deploy eGrowcery technology at select IGA, Price Less and Food Giant stores.

“Our shoppers require and deserve better experiences online and in-store,” said Greg Rush, president of Bowling Green, Ky.-based HFG. “Additionally, our retail operations team needs a platform that makes it easier for both our banner and store-level staff to digitally support our shoppers. We found answers to all of these requirements and more with eGrowcery.”

“At HFG, we are focused on technology vendors that allow for highly targeted and personalized customer experiences, data-driven decision making, and e-commerce capabilities that do not interrupt day-to-day customer service at store level,” added Craig Knies, HFG’s chief marketing officer. “We are thrilled to partner with eGrowcery to assist us in targeting the right audience with the right message at the right time.”