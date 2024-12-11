 Skip to main content

eGrowcery, Forage Enable EBT SNAP Payments for Retailers

E-commerce product suite expands to offer more payment flexibility to shoppers
Forage’s automated onboarding solution will enable retailers on the eGrowcery platform to quickly obtain USDA certification and start accepting EBT payments in-store and online.

eGrowcery, developer of a retail food industry white-label e-commerce platform, and mission-driven SNAP EBT payments company Forage have joined forces on a comprehensive payment solution for digital grocery orders, collaborating on systems integration and business development. 

“Forage is known as a company that helps democratize the payment ecosystem in retail while offering merchants greater EBT SNAP flexibility,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “The combination of our solutions will help address a growing need for digital commerce flexibility.”

Operating in the United States and abroad, eGrowcery offers independent operators and retail groups a white-label e-commerce platform that will seamlessly integrate Forage’s solution into the overall technology offering. Additionally, Forage’s automated onboarding solution will enable grocery retailers to quickly obtain USDA certification and start accepting EBT payments in-store and online.

“We are thrilled to work with the eGrowcery team to make it easier for low-income families to access the food they need, when and where they need it,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Forage, the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor. “Together, this partnership will empower more retailers with the technology to make healthy foods more accessible and convenient for millions of Americans relying on SNAP benefits.”

According to data from the USDA, more than 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries.

