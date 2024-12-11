eGrowcery, Forage Enable EBT SNAP Payments for Retailers

Operating in the United States and abroad, eGrowcery offers independent operators and retail groups a white-label e-commerce platform that will seamlessly integrate Forage’s solution into the overall technology offering. Additionally, Forage’s automated onboarding solution will enable grocery retailers to quickly obtain USDA certification and start accepting EBT payments in-store and online.

“We are thrilled to work with the eGrowcery team to make it easier for low-income families to access the food they need, when and where they need it,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Forage, the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor. “Together, this partnership will empower more retailers with the technology to make healthy foods more accessible and convenient for millions of Americans relying on SNAP benefits.”

According to data from the USDA, more than 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries.