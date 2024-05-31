Save A Lot Unveils New Store in Kentucky

A new Save A Lot is welcoming shoppers in Kentucky. Owner/operator Houchens Food Group built a new location at 415 Mill Street in Leitchfield Ky., replacing a previous site in the area.

The May 29 grand opening showcased new and improved offerings and amenities. Following a ribbon cutting, the first shoppers had a chance to check out a wide variety of low-priced groceries and essentials, including both national and private label products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, fresh produce and various non-food items.

This is the latest store from Houchens Food Group, which owns 88 stores across Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia. “We are excited to bring a new ground up Save A Lot store to Leitchfield,” said Danny Wilson, VP of retail operations. “We at Houchens Food Group know the Leitchfield community has been shopping with us for over 30 years. They know they can rely on us for quality and value. But to bring them this brand-new store we’ve built from the ground up is exciting. We can’t wait for our customers to experience it.”

The Leitchfield store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.