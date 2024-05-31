Foodtown Reopens in Upstate New York

Foodtown of Cold Harbor, N.Y., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its grand reopening on May 17.

Employee-owned PSK Supermarkets, a member of retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services, held the grand reopening of Foodtown of Cold Spring, N.Y., on Friday, May 17. The recently renovated and expanded upstate store now features brand-new departments and offers freshly made products daily (see below for more store pictures).

“We are excited to invite the Cold Spring community to stroll the aisles of our newly remodeled store boasting a broader range of fresh foods and squeezed juices, grab-and-go meals, a fresh seafood and sushi department, and traditional and private label brands,” said Noah Katz, president of Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based PSK at the grand-reopening event. “Our goal to elevate the grocery shopping experience is especially evident in the number of foods being prepared daily.”

The store’s features now include warm bread right out of the oven and freshly squeezed orange juice daily, a new seafood and sushi department, an expanded produce department, a floral department stocked with bouquets for many occasions, and ready-to-eat meals made every day in the deli.

“The emphasis on fresh food speaks to the level of care that we have for our shoppers,” added Katz.

Conveniently located at 49 Chestnut Street near the downtown area, Foodtown of Cold Spring is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“This grand reopening reflects the company’s commitment to serving its community and evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of its customers,” noted Joseph Fantozzi, President and COO of Allegiance Retail Services.

[RELATED: NYC Foodtown Reopens]

In business since 1956, PSK Supermarkets operates 13 grocery stores in New York City and upstate New York and has about 1,000 employees.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services LLC supports independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag, with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising services, as well as a full line of private label products, among them Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.