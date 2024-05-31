Independent Grocer to Open 2nd Site in Sioux Falls

Thirteen years after opening its first store, Pomegranate Market is adding a second location in Sioux Falls. (Image Credit: Pomegranate Market Facebook)

Independent grocer Pomegranate Market is opening a second location in Sioux Falls, S.D. According to the retailer’s Facebook page, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held on May 30 outside of the mixed-use Clark Building at 350 S. Reid Street.

Slated to open in summer 2025, the store in the downtown district will occupy the first floor of the building. Pomegranate Market’s original store, which opened 13 years ago, is located at 4815 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“We are excited to deliver the awesome grocery store experience everyone in Sioux Falls wants while remaining locally owned and operated. This new store location will be designed to meet the unique needs of our shoppers and take the Pomegranate Market experience to the next level,” the owner/operators wrote on their website.

As with the existing location, this spot will carry a range of organic and gourmet groceries, healthy grab-and-go meals and everyday essentials, including an array of items from local vendors. Pomegranate’s current store includes a bistro with a soup and salad bar, hot bar and kitchen-made meals and snacks, ranging from breakfast entrees to burgers.

​Pomegranate Market is a family-run business, owned and operated by founder Craig Snyder, his son, Jonah Snyder, and son-in-law Gabe Messler.