Geissler’s Supermarket Acquiring Local Connecticut Grocery Business

Geissler Supermarkets' acquisition of Fitzgerald's Foods, in Simsbury, Conn., is anticipated to close in mid-June.

Connecticut independent grocer Geissler’s Supermarket is acquiring a family-owned supermarket in Simsbury, Conn., according to a published report. A Geissler’s representative told the NBC Connecticut news outlet earlier this month that the company planned to purchase a substantial majority of assets of Lussier Ventures Inc., which operates as Fitzgerald’s Foods.

NBC Connecticut also reported that Geissler’s recently reopened a remodeled location in Granby, Conn., this month. Among that store’s enhancements were expanded produce, bakery and deli departments, in addition to a new kitchen to provide a range of family meals.

Geissler’s told the news outlet that it intended to retain all of Fitzgerald's staff, including owners Bryan and Sandy DeVoe.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan and Sandy DeVoe to the Geissler’s family,” noted Geissler’s President and CEO of Geissler’s Bob Rybick. “Fitzgerald’s Foods has a long history in Simsbury of providing fresh foods, friendly service and serving the entire community.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-June, pending final licensing and approvals.

Family-owned since 1923, East Windsor, Conn.-based Geissler’s currently operates six stores in Connecticut, in the cities of Bloomfield, East Windsor, Somers, South Windsor, Granby and Windsor, as well as a location in Agawam, Mass.