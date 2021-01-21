Press enter to search
Close search

Geissler’s Supermarket Loses its Matriarch

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Geissler’s Supermarket Loses its Matriarch

By Thad Rueter - 01/21/2021
Geissler’s Supermarket Loses its Matriarch
Mary (Geissler) Nilsson

The matriarch of Geissler’s Supermarket has died.

Mary (Geissler) Nilsson, 89, was the daughter of founder A.F. Geissler and the grandmother of the chain’s current leaders, according to Patch.com. No cause of death was immediately given.

“The lifelong resident of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor (Connecticut) grew up riding with her father to pick up grocery orders and then delivering the next day,” the Patch report said. “He had founded his business in 1923, and was originally located at 123 Main Street in Broad Brook. After Mary graduated from Ellsworth High School and Colby Junior College, she married Jim Nilsson, who took over the business and expanded it into a multi-location independent chain.”

Patch reported that Jim Nilsson died in 1995. The couple had four children, and the food retailer is now run by one of Mary and Jim’s grandsons.

The chain operates seven stores, most of them in Connecticut with one in Massachusetts, according to the Geissler’s website.

Also Worth Reading

Publix Sued Over Employee’s COVID-19 Death Gerardo Gutierrez

Publix Sued Over Employee’s COVID-19 Death

Family alleges deli associate wasn’t allowed to wear a mask

Weis Markets Names New CFO Michael T. Lockard

Weis Markets Names New CFO

Seasoned financial retail exec Michael T. Lockard succeeds Scott Frost

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Outstanding Independents
Bakery: Geissler’s Supermarkets, East Windsor, Conn.
Food Retailers
The Fresh Market Has a New CFO