Weis Markets Names New CFO

Weis Markets has appointed Michael T. Lockard its SVP, CFO and treasurer. A veteran financial retail executive, Lockard will succeed the company’s longtime CFO, Scott Frost, who is retiring.

To ensure a smooth transition, Frost will continue as CFO until March 12, at which time Lockard will assume the role. In his new position, Lockard will oversee the day-to-day management of the Weis Markets’ accounting, auditing and financial functions. He will report to Jonathan Weis, chairman and CEO of Weis Markets.

Lockard brings to his latest role more than 25 years of senior-level executive experience in retail, supermarket and supply-chain companies, with responsibility for strategic planning, finance and accounting, information technology and global shared services.

“Michael Lockard is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in retail, particularly food retail,” said Jonathan Weis. “During his retail career, he has helped drive efficiencies and managed large, multidiscipline financial teams that have been a strong business partner to his respective companies’ merchant, supply-chain and store teams. We are pleased to welcome him to our company and look forward to working with him.”

Added Weis: “We are also grateful to Scott Frost, our retiring CFO, and congratulate him on a successful 42-year career with our company. As CFO, he led our financial unit and developed a capable team that will position us for continued success going forward. We wish Scott all the best in his retirement.”

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.