Mercato Hires CFO

Mercato, an e-commerce platform for independent grocery and specialty food stores, has hired Emily Keeton as its CFO. In her new role, Keeton will oversee all financial and administrative functions at the company.

“Emily is a terrific addition to our leadership team and we are excited to leverage her expertise and deep skillset as our company continues on its path of accelerated growth,” said Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of San Diego-based Mercato.

Keeton was previously managing director of WeWork’s Creator Fund and, before that, global head of mergers and acquisitions for the New York-based provider of flexible work space. Before joining WeWork, she was co-head of M&A at IAC, a New York-based internet company. Keeton began her career in investment banking at DLJ and Credit Suisse.

Keeton currently serves on the board of directors for ezCater, the largest online marketplace for business catering, and she also sits on the advisory board of the Liu Idea Lab for Entrepreneurship at Rice University.

Operating in 45 states, Mercato’s digital platform seamlessly connects consumers to more than 1,000 independent grocery stores and specialty markets. Since the beginning of 2020, the company has onboarded more than 400 specialty food stores, independent grocers and market halls.