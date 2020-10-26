Eataly Now Part of Mercato’s Digital Platform

Mercato, the online e-commerce platform for independent grocery and specialty food stores, has revealed a new partnership with experiential retailer Eataly that will enable same-day delivery of food to consumers in four U.S. markets: downtown New York City, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“While fewer people may be shopping in the markets themselves, Eataly continues to import and prepare an exceptional variety of high-quality Italian foods and culinary products,” noted Mercato founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan. “Mercato is thrilled to partner with this organization and to add Eataly’s offerings to our online marketplace.”

“We are happy to partner up with Mercato and make all of our high-quality grocery products available to a wider customer base,” said Raffaele Piarulli, EVP of New York-based Eataly North America. “During the pandemic, we have seen our grocery customer base expand. Also, thanks to the delivery business, we are thrilled to see that the interest for high-quality Italian and local ingredients is ever growing.”

Begun in Brooklyn, New York, in 2015, San Diego-based Mercato currently operates in 45 states and its digital platform connects consumers to more than 1,000 independently owned grocery stores and specialty markets. The company has been actively adding grocers during the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming more than 400 specialty food stores, grocery stores and market halls to its platform this year alone.

Some of Mercato’s recent platform updates, which include permitting merchants to fulfill alcohol orders, in addition to significant updates to the merchant shopper app, will improve Eataly’s ability to efficiently fulfill orders and boost digital sales of fine wines and other alcoholic beverages.

Founded in 2007 in Turin, Italy, Eataly now operates 39 Italian markets in 11 countries. As well as authentically prepared Italian foods, the retailer’s locations offer an expansive marketplace, restaurants and cooking classes.