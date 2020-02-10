Eataly USA, Chianti Classico Join Forces

As indoor restaurant dining begins to return and consumers discover the convenience of online wine ordering, Italian food retailer Eataly and the Chianti Classico Consortium have formed a partnership to promote Italian food and wine.

From Oct. 5 to Nov. 1, Eataly will offer a curated selection of 16 Chianti Classico wines across its five U.S. locations — New York Flatiron, New York Downtown, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles — including a special menu dedicated to Chianti Classico at one restaurant at each location, where all included labels will be featured on the wine list.

Eataly’s new Restaurant Delivery Platform home delivery service will also offer the wines as a pairing option, as well as selling them online.

“We at Eataly are proud to carry out our role as passionate ambassadors for Italy and its incomparable heritage and culture of truly incredible food and wine,” noted Dan Amatuzzi, senior beverage director of New York-based Eataly USA. “Tuscany and Chianti Classico have always held a special place in the minds and palates of U.S. travelers and consumers, and we are thrilled to be working with these 16 amazing wineries in this special program that will bring the best of Tuscany to the American public.”

“It’s no secret how important the U.S. market is for Chianti Classico,” said Giovanni Manetti, president of the Florence, Italy-based Chianti Classico Consortium. “More than one out of three bottles produced in our area are sold in the U.S. This partnership with Eataly goes beyond a simple promotional activity: We immediately found a common purpose that comes from a shared sensibility towards quality. Chianti Classico winemakers are blessed with luck for being a part of a viticultural tradition that’s representative of Italian excellence; Eataly has the merit to know how to bring value to this heritage. We simply connected the dots — a process that besides creating and promoting a product wants to stimulate consumers to engage in a healthy and aware culture of food and wine.”