Save A Lot Honors Retail Partner of the Year

Representatives from Houchens Food Group were on hand to receive Save A Lot's Retail Partner of the Year and Hometown Hero Award.

Discount grocer Save A Lot has revealed that Houchens Food Group, based in Bowling Green, Ky., has received the company’s Retail Partner of the Year and Hometown Hero Award. Led by VP of retail operations Danny Wilson, Houchens operates 88 stores in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.

“Houchens Food Group continues building a tremendous legacy in the Save A Lot network through a commitment to serving customers both in the store and in the community,” said Save A Lot CEO Fred Boehler. “We are truly appreciative to have Danny and the whole Houchens Food Group team running their stores with the Save A Lot sign on their buildings.”

According to Save A Lot, this year’s winner exemplifies a strong performance and commitment to shoppers, employees and community members. The company earned the distinction in part because of its sales growth, customer metrics, team management and ongoing investments, such as recent store remodels. In all, the employee-owned Houchens Food Group operates more than 400 stores throughout 15 states, under the Houchens, Save A Lot, Crossroads Express, Food Giant, IGA, Price Less and Shell Fuel & Convenience banners.

Save A Lot also lauded the owners and operators for their outreach efforts. Houchens Food Group supports dozens of causes across its footprint, ranging from partnerships with local police and fire departments to sizable donations to St. Jude’s Research Hospital and several local charities. The operator and its shoppers regularly finish among the top partners in the country for Save A Lot’s Bags for a Brighter Holiday food drive, selling more than 46,000 bags for community charities in 2023.

Wilson, for his part, expressed gratitude to Save A Lot and Houchens’ associates, leaders and customers. “Our team of great people is really what’s enabled our continued success” he declared. “We’ve had people with us for years who are committed to bringing the very best to our customers. We’ve got the best meat in the market, freshest produce available and store leadership ready and willing to do whatever it takes to deliver for our customers. Our people make this success story possible.”

Houchens Food Group received the award during Save A Lot’s recent annual meeting and food show in St. Charles, Mo.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.