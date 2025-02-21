Schnucks Adds Late-Night Delivery Via Instacart

Schnuck Markets Inc. is expanding its delivery operations with a pilot program that brings late-night orders to shoppers. Through its partnership with Instacart, Schnucks is now offering grocery delivery services until midnight even though most of its stores close at 10 p.m.

A Schnucks spokesperson told Progressive Grocer that the service is available via Instacart, the Schnucks Rewards App or the grocer’s website, with groceries coming from a fulfillment center in Ellisville, Mo. Shoppers can make orders from that facility between 6 a.m. and midnight, allowing Schnucks to better serve its customers and compete in the marketplace.

“Late night delivery service through Instacart allows customers to order products carried at the fulfillment center, helping with their late night cravings and other essential needs, even after our stores close at 10 p.m.,” said the spokesperson. “Late night delivery, along with faster delivery times were a few key reasons to partner with Instacart.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.