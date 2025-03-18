Harris Teeter Marks 65 Years in Business

This month, Harris Teeter is celebrating 65 years in business. To mark the momentous occasion, the southeastern food retailer is hosting special birthday events for shoppers and associates.

On Saturday, March 22, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., all Harris Teeter locations will hold a birthday bash featuring free balloons and samples of bakery cake. Select locations will offer additional samplings and special events at their in-store beer and wine bars. Shoppers will also receive savings on various grocery items through such deals as Birthday BOGOs, starting March 18.