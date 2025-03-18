 Skip to main content

Harris Teeter Marks 65 Years in Business

Grocer is celebrating with birthday celebrations at its stores
Sixty-five years ago this month, grocers W.T. Harris and Willis L. Teeter teamed up to open grocery stores in North Carolina.

This month, Harris Teeter is celebrating 65 years in business. To mark the momentous occasion, the southeastern food retailer is hosting special birthday events for shoppers and associates. 

On Saturday, March 22, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., all Harris Teeter locations will hold a birthday bash featuring free balloons and samples of bakery cake. Select locations will offer additional samplings and special events at their in-store beer and wine bars. Shoppers will also receive savings on various grocery items through such deals as Birthday BOGOs, starting March 18. 

“This is more than just a birthday for Harris Teeter – it’s a celebration of community, and our customers and associates are at the heart of it,” noted Harris Teeter President Tammy DeBoer. “For 65 years, Harris Teeter has been dedicated to offering the best groceries and later adding pharmacy and fuel services. Our loyal shoppers and valued associates are the foundation of our success, and we are thrilled to celebrate together, bringing fun, joy and gratitude to the entire Harris Teeter community.”

In honor of Harris Teeter’s 65th birthday, Progressive Grocer recently connected with three longtime company associates and got their thoughts on what the future likely holds for the food retailer.  

Back in 1960, grocers W.T. Harris and Willis L. Teeter teamed up to open grocery stores in North Carolina. Today, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates and operates more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. The food retailer is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., whose nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

