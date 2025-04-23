Whole Foods Market Brings Daily Shop Concept to 2 More NYC Neighborhoods

Whole Foods opened its first smaller-format store last year in the Lenox Hill neighborhood in New York City’s Upper East Side.

Whole Foods Market has released the opening dates for two more of its smaller-format stores in New York City.

Dubbed Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, the new store format is designed to provide customers in urban neighborhoods a quick, convenient shopping experience with easier access to the fresh, elevated offerings they expect from Whole Foods Market, according to the company. The first Daily Shop opened in September 2024 in the Lenox Hill neighborhood on New York City’s Upper East Side.

Now Whole Foods is getting ready to debut its second and third Daily Shop stores, also in New York City. First, a 10,000-square-foot store located at 409 East 14th Street in the East Village’s StuyTown development will open at 8:00 a.m. on May 14. Next, a 8,500-square-foot store located at 301 West 50th Street in Hell’s Kitchen will open at 8:00 a.m. on June 4.

Both locations are designed to bring the freshest high-quality ingredients to customers with a convenience that fits their fast-paced urban lifestyles. Both stores will include more than 400 local products from 100-plus Northeast-based suppliers, various prepared foods, new seasonal bakery items and artisanal cheeses.

The StuyTown location will include a Juice & Java venue, offering coffee, tea, juices, smoothies, sandwiches and various desserts.