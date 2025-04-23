Whole Foods Market Brings Daily Shop Concept to 2 More NYC Neighborhoods
On opening morning at both locations, customers can enjoy complimentary coffee and breakfast bites, and the first 300 customers in line will also receive a limited-edition tote bag.
The Daily Shop stores are about a quarter to half the footprint of an average 40,000- square-foot Whole Foods store, paving the way for expansion in dense metropolitan areas. While Whole Foods is currently focused on opening its small-concept stores in New York City, it intends to bring the format to cities across the country.
"Daily Shop is going to make our products and our stores more available to people," said Christina Minardi, EVP growth and development for Whole Foods Market and Amazon, in an interview with Progressive Grocer’s Gina Acosta. "We really see this concept as a store that will appeal to our Whole Foods shoppers, our loyal Whole Foods shoppers, and then open us up to other shoppers that don't traditionally shop Whole Foods all the time, because it's all about a convenience play with this store."
These convenient options include everything from grab-and-go meals and snacks to weekly essentials and a quick, easy destination to pick up ingredients to complete a meal – with all items meeting the company’s rigorous quality standards. The Daily Shop stores also offer self-checkout and staffed checkout.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and the Most Sustainable Grocers.