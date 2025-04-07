 Skip to main content

219 Big Lots! Stores to Reopen Under New Ownership

1st wave of Variety Wholesalers-acquired locations to debut April 10
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Big Lots
According to Variety Wholesalers, its strategic acquisition of Big Lots! stores provides customers with an enhanced bargain shopping experience.

Discount retailer Variety Wholesalers Inc. has revealed the first wave of openings for its newly acquired Big Lots! locations, starting on April 10 with nine stores across six states. 

Big Lots! filed for bankruptcy in September 2024. A few months later, the company agreed to a sale transaction with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners that enabled the transfer of Big Lots assets — including stores, distribution centers and intellectual property — to other retailers and companies, including Variety Wholesalers, which acquired 219 stores. 

According to Variety Wholesalers, the company is bringing its proven model of value-driven retail to the first wave of its Big Lots! openings. Customers will experience remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.

The first wave of locations are:

  • 1342 Indian Mound Drive, Mount Sterling, Ky.
  • 755 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, La.
  • 2605 West Main Street, Tupelo, Miss.
  • 5778 Highway 80 E, Pearl, Miss.
  • 1432 E Dixie Drive, Asheboro, N.C.
  • 1041 South Riverside Drive, Clarksville, Tenn.
  • 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, Tenn.
  • 220 Dickson Plaza Drive, Dickson, Tenn.
  • 2911 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke, Va.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In addition to the initial nine locations, Variety Wholesalers plans to reopen Big Lots! stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia, among other states. 

Variety Wholesalers will reopen the remaining acquired locations in subsequent waves, with approximately 55 stores in the second wave opening on Thursday, May 1. The remaining stores will open through early June and lead up to a grand-opening celebration that will take place across all stores this fall.

"We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand-opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!”

Operating more than 400 stores across 18 states, Henderson, N.C.-based Variety Wholesalers’ retail brands include Big Lots!, Roses Discount Stores, Roses Express and Maxway.

As of last year, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots Inc. operated 1,000-plus stores in 48 states. In January, Gordon Brothers revealed that it was offering Big Lots! leases for sale. Fellow discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has acquired more than 60 leases.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds