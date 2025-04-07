219 Big Lots! Stores to Reopen Under New Ownership
In addition to the initial nine locations, Variety Wholesalers plans to reopen Big Lots! stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia, among other states.
Variety Wholesalers will reopen the remaining acquired locations in subsequent waves, with approximately 55 stores in the second wave opening on Thursday, May 1. The remaining stores will open through early June and lead up to a grand-opening celebration that will take place across all stores this fall.
"We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand-opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!”
Operating more than 400 stores across 18 states, Henderson, N.C.-based Variety Wholesalers’ retail brands include Big Lots!, Roses Discount Stores, Roses Express and Maxway.
As of last year, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots Inc. operated 1,000-plus stores in 48 states. In January, Gordon Brothers revealed that it was offering Big Lots! leases for sale. Fellow discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has acquired more than 60 leases.