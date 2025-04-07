219 Big Lots! Stores to Reopen Under New Ownership

According to Variety Wholesalers, its strategic acquisition of Big Lots! stores provides customers with an enhanced bargain shopping experience.

Discount retailer Variety Wholesalers Inc. has revealed the first wave of openings for its newly acquired Big Lots! locations, starting on April 10 with nine stores across six states.

Big Lots! filed for bankruptcy in September 2024. A few months later, the company agreed to a sale transaction with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners that enabled the transfer of Big Lots assets — including stores, distribution centers and intellectual property — to other retailers and companies, including Variety Wholesalers, which acquired 219 stores.

According to Variety Wholesalers, the company is bringing its proven model of value-driven retail to the first wave of its Big Lots! openings. Customers will experience remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.

The first wave of locations are: