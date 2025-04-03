 Skip to main content

Stokes Markets Acquiring Gary & Leo’s Locations in Montana

3 locations to transition ownership in May and June
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Stokes Market Front Main Image Facebook
Stokes Markets will officially be assuming operations of Gary & Leo’s three stores in Montana over a three-week period, starting in late May. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Stokes Markets, a fourth-generation family grocer with five locations in Montana, Idaho and Utah, has revealed that it will acquire the three Gary & Leo’s Fresh Foods IGA stores in Montana after the two businesses came to a mutual agreement. The transition will occur over a three-week period, with Stokes officially assuming operations of its fellow independent food retailer’s Florence, Mont., store on May 22, of its Conrad, Mont., store on May 29, and of its Havre, Mont., store on June 5. 

Stokes pledged to continue the legacy established by Gary & Leo’s and its current owners, the Malisanis. That entails retaining the stores’ employees and ensuring a stable transition.

“We are honored to carry forward the strong community traditions that Gary & Leo’s has built,” affirmed Steve Stokes, owner of Stokes Markets. “Our priority is ensuring a seamless transition for employees and customers while maintaining the same great service and commitment to the community, local fundraising efforts, and quality products, including scratch-baked goods.”

[RELATED: DeCicco & Sons Opening Latest New York State Location]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Our family has been proud to serve these communities for many years, and we are confident that Stokes Markets will continue our tradition,” said Gary & Leo’s Laura and John Malisani. “We are grateful for the contributions of the company founders, Gary and Georgia Leland, and the Job family. We have been blessed to work with family and friends through the years. We appreciate the support of our customers and employees, and we look forward to seeing these stores thrive under Stokes leadership.”

As part of the transition, Stokes Markets will roll out its rewards program and digital coupon platform at Gary & Leo’s, offering customers more savings opportunities. The rewards program will enable customers to earn points on purchases, receive exclusive discounts, and access digital coupons through an easy-to-use app and website.

Additionally, the community pharmacy at Gary & Leo’s Havre store will continue operating after the transition, and customers in the surrounding area will continue to receive services without disruption.

Stokes Markets will also maintain the same store hours and operations that Gary & Leo’s stores are currently operating, and make facility upgrades and renovations where needed to best serve each community.

Founded in Burley, Idaho, in the 1960s, Stokes Markets now serves communities in Idaho, Utah and Montana while remaining locally owned and operated.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds