Stokes Markets Acquiring Gary & Leo’s Locations in Montana

“Our family has been proud to serve these communities for many years, and we are confident that Stokes Markets will continue our tradition,” said Gary & Leo’s Laura and John Malisani. “We are grateful for the contributions of the company founders, Gary and Georgia Leland, and the Job family. We have been blessed to work with family and friends through the years. We appreciate the support of our customers and employees, and we look forward to seeing these stores thrive under Stokes leadership.”

As part of the transition, Stokes Markets will roll out its rewards program and digital coupon platform at Gary & Leo’s, offering customers more savings opportunities. The rewards program will enable customers to earn points on purchases, receive exclusive discounts, and access digital coupons through an easy-to-use app and website.

Additionally, the community pharmacy at Gary & Leo’s Havre store will continue operating after the transition, and customers in the surrounding area will continue to receive services without disruption.

Stokes Markets will also maintain the same store hours and operations that Gary & Leo’s stores are currently operating, and make facility upgrades and renovations where needed to best serve each community.

Founded in Burley, Idaho, in the 1960s, Stokes Markets now serves communities in Idaho, Utah and Montana while remaining locally owned and operated.