Vallarta Supermarkets Continues Expanding California Footprint

As part of its commitment to serve diverse communities throughout Southern California, Vallarta Supermarkets is preparing to cut the ribbon on its newest location in the city of Hemet. The 53,000-square-foot store, located at 2825 W. Florida Ave., will officially open on March 26.

In addition to the carniceria, dulceria, fresh produce, sushi, juice bar and other departments the grocer is known for, this Vallarta outpost will house the chain’s second-ever Sayulita Tap Room. The full-service bar features 24 beers on tap, a happy hour menu and a small bites menu, along with an indoor seating area with several flat-screen TVs.

Now in its 40th year of operation, Vallarta will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Hemet area as part of the grand-opening festivities, and also give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.