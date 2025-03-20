Vallarta Supermarkets Continues Expanding California Footprint
"This year marks a significant milestone for Vallarta, and we're excited to celebrate our legacy and continued growth with the wonderful community of Hemet," said Lizette Gomez, director of marketing. "Every new store is an opportunity to provide fresh, quality ingredients, a taste of home, and a welcoming space for the community to come together—Hemet is no exception."
In February, Vallarta opened a location in Modesto, Calif., and also recently added a Clovis, Calif., location with 218 employees.
Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 57 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.