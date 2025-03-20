 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Continues Expanding California Footprint

Location in Hemet is set to open March 26
Emily Crowe
Vallarta Supermarkets is expanding to Hemet, Calif., later this month.

As part of its commitment to serve diverse communities throughout Southern California, Vallarta Supermarkets is preparing to cut the ribbon on its newest location in the city of Hemet. The 53,000-square-foot store, located at 2825 W. Florida Ave., will officially open on March 26.

In addition to the carniceria, dulceria, fresh produce, sushi, juice bar and other departments the grocer is known for, this Vallarta outpost will house the chain’s second-ever Sayulita Tap Room. The full-service bar features 24 beers on tap, a happy hour menu and a small bites menu, along with an indoor seating area with several flat-screen TVs.

Now in its 40th year of operation, Vallarta will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Hemet area as part of the grand-opening festivities, and also give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

"This year marks a significant milestone for Vallarta, and we're excited to celebrate our legacy and continued growth with the wonderful community of Hemet," said Lizette Gomez, director of marketing. "Every new store is an opportunity to provide fresh, quality ingredients, a taste of home, and a welcoming space for the community to come together—Hemet is no exception."

In February, Vallarta opened a location in Modesto, Calif., and also recently added a Clovis, Calif., location with 218 employees. 

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 57 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

