Fareway Keeps Expanding in America's Heartland
“Today is an exciting day for Fareway as we begin construction on our first full-size Fareway Meat and Grocery store in the state of Kansas,” remarked CEO Reynolds Cramer. “The Basehor community is a perfect match for our newest store where customers can expect the highest quality meat, freshest produce and our commitment to provide them customer service with gratitude.”
Local leaders welcomed Fareway to the community. “As the Mayor of Basehor, I have heard for years about the need for a grocery store in our community. I am thrilled to have a full-service grocery store coming to town – and not just any grocery store – I think Fareway Meat and Grocery is the perfect fit for Basehor,” said Mayor Dick Drennon.
The Midwest grocer remains in growth mode, building new stores in its home state and closing a deal to acquire two Brothers Market stores in the Cedar Rapids area.
Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.