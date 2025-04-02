Fareway Keeps Expanding in America's Heartland

Fareway leaders and local officials took part in an April 1 groundbreaking ceremony for a new site in Basehor, Kan.

An Iowa-based grocer broke ground on its fourth store in the suburb of Basehor, Kan., on April 1.

Located at 15790 State Avenue, the latest Fareway Meat and Grocery will span 21,000 square feet and is set to open around the end of this calendar year. The outpost will include the retailer’s signature meat selection that includes an array of fresh proteins in the full-service butcher case as well as smoked meats from a built-in smoker. Customers can also browse grocery staples, everyday essentials and farm-fresh produce.

[RELATED: Sprouts Farmers Market Celebrates Florida Store Openings With Weekend-Long Festivities]

For convenience, self-checkout and curbside pickup will be available. The store will also be equipped with a generator in case the building loses power.