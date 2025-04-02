 Skip to main content

Fareway Keeps Expanding in America's Heartland

Iowa-based grocer starts construction on its 1st full-sized store in the state of Kansas
Lynn Petrak
Basehor groundbreaking
Fareway leaders and local officials took part in an April 1 groundbreaking ceremony for a new site in Basehor, Kan.

An Iowa-based grocer broke ground on its fourth store in the suburb of Basehor, Kan., on April 1. 

Located at 15790 State Avenue, the latest Fareway Meat and Grocery will span 21,000 square feet and is set to open around the end of this calendar year. The outpost will include the retailer’s signature meat selection that includes an array of fresh proteins in the full-service butcher case as well as smoked meats from a built-in smoker. Customers can also browse grocery staples, everyday essentials and farm-fresh produce. 

For convenience, self-checkout and curbside pickup will be available. The store will also be equipped with a generator in case the building loses power. 

“Today is an exciting day for Fareway as we begin construction on our first full-size Fareway Meat and Grocery store in the state of Kansas,” remarked CEO Reynolds Cramer. “The Basehor community is a perfect match for our newest store where customers can expect the highest quality meat, freshest produce and our commitment to provide them customer service with gratitude.” 

Local leaders welcomed Fareway to the community.  “As the Mayor of Basehor, I have heard for years about the need for a grocery store in our community. I am thrilled to have a full-service grocery store coming to town – and not just any grocery store – I think Fareway Meat and Grocery is the perfect fit for Basehor,” said Mayor Dick Drennon.  

The Midwest grocer remains in growth mode, building new stores in its home state and closing a deal to acquire two Brothers Market stores in the Cedar Rapids area. 

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

