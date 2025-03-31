Missouri’s Woods Supermarket Expands Into Colorado
“We are thrilled with the community support we have found in the vibrant Johnstown area, and honored to be a part of the community,” said Jeff Woods, third-generation owner and president of Woods. “We are truly a store that everyone can enjoy. Families of all types can appreciate the ability to come together, have a meal, listen to live music, play a board game while dining and do their shopping together.”
“The opening of Woods in Johnstown is more than a business expansion — it is a testament to the strength and vitality of our community,” said Johnstown Mayor Michael Duncan. “For generations, Woods has built a legacy rooted in hard work, integrity and a deep connection to the people it serves. Today, we welcome not just a new business, but a partner in our shared future — one that will create opportunities, strengthen local ties and contribute to the lasting prosperity of our town.”
Johnstown is home to more than 20,000 residents.
Bolivar, Mo.-based Woods Supermarket was named a Great Place to Work in 2024.