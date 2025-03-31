Missouri’s Woods Supermarket Expands Into Colorado

Woods Supermarket opened its Johnstown store on March 19, its first location in the state of Colorado. (Image credit: Woods' Facebook)

Missouri-based Woods Supermarket Inc. recently opened its first location outside of the Show Me State. On March 19, the company officially expanded its footprint into Colorado with the debut of its Johnstown grocery store.

Woods Supermarket began in 1947 in Long Lane, Mo., when Don and Bertha Woods purchased a small country general store. The family-owned business has since grown to 10 supermarkets and a few convenience stores in the state of Missouri.

[RELATED: Walmart Ranks 1st Among YouGov’s 2025 Grocery Store Brands]

The Johnstown store is located on the east side of High Plains Boulevard in Ledge Rock Center, just south of Highway 60. According to the company, the Woods store features a village market environment exuding family-friendly hospitality, nine distinct restaurant concepts, a tap room featuring live music, seating for 118 guests, and a full line of discount groceries and liquor to serve Johnstown and surrounding areas.