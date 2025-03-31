 Skip to main content

Missouri’s Woods Supermarket Expands Into Colorado

Johnstown store features 9 restaurant concepts
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Woods Supermarket
Woods Supermarket opened its Johnstown store on March 19, its first location in the state of Colorado. (Image credit: Woods' Facebook)

Missouri-based Woods Supermarket Inc. recently opened its first location outside of the Show Me State. On March 19, the company officially expanded its footprint into Colorado with the debut of its Johnstown grocery store. 

Woods Supermarket began in 1947 in Long Lane, Mo., when Don and Bertha Woods purchased a small country general store. The family-owned business has since grown to 10 supermarkets and a few convenience stores in the state of Missouri. 

The Johnstown store is located on the east side of High Plains Boulevard in Ledge Rock Center, just south of Highway 60. According to the company, the Woods store features a village market environment exuding family-friendly hospitality, nine distinct restaurant concepts, a tap room featuring live music, seating for 118 guests, and a full line of discount groceries and liquor to serve Johnstown and surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled with the community support we have found in the vibrant Johnstown area, and honored to be a part of the community,” said Jeff Woods, third-generation owner and president of Woods. “We are truly a store that everyone can enjoy. Families of all types can appreciate the ability to come together, have a meal, listen to live music, play a board game while dining and do their shopping together.”

“The opening of Woods in Johnstown is more than a business expansion — it is a testament to the strength and vitality of our community,” said Johnstown Mayor Michael Duncan. “For generations, Woods has built a legacy rooted in hard work, integrity and a deep connection to the people it serves. Today, we welcome not just a new business, but a partner in our shared future — one that will create opportunities, strengthen local ties and contribute to the lasting prosperity of our town.” 

Johnstown is home to more than 20,000 residents.

Bolivar, Mo.-based Woods Supermarket was named a Great Place to Work in 2024. 

