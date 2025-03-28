T&T Supermarket Sets Sights on San Francisco
"The city offers a unique and eclectic food scene, and the neighborhood we've chosen is a vibrant retail hub. We're looking forward to serving food-loving San Franciscans with our fresh foods, delicious meals, and baked goods. I think our neighbors at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and the University of San Francisco are going to discover this is a great spot for lunch or for bringing something tasty home after work. San Francisco is on the rise, and we're excited to be part of its next chapter," said CEO Tina Lee.
The property owners agreed that the store will bring dynamic new options to the shopping and dining scene. "We are thrilled to welcome T&T Supermarkets to San Francisco as part of our ongoing commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality retail to the heart of this vibrant city. We are excited for residents and visitors alike to experience this exceptional, category-leading brand, and we look forward to T&T becoming an integral part of the community for many years to come,” said Kenneth Bernstein, CEO of Acadia Realty Trust.
Richmond, British Columbia-based T&T operates more than 35 stores in Canada and the United States. The Loblaw Cos.-owned company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.