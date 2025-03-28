T&T Supermarket Sets Sights on San Francisco

T&T is the largest Asian grocer in Canada and is expanding its presence in the United States.

Shoppers in San Francisco will soon get a chance to check out one of Canada’s most popular Asian grocery stores. T&T Supermarket is putting down roots in that California city, with a new store at San Francisco City Center that’s expected to open just about a year from now.

The banner continues on a North American expansion that includes the recent unveiling of a new store in downtown Toronto. The first U.S. T&T store welcomed customers in Bellevue, Wash., last December, and the retailer already announced plans for outposts in Lynnwood, Wash., and San Jose, Calif.

The San Francisco store at 2675 Geary Boulevard will serve neighborhoods including Pacific Heights and the Richmond District. The location will carry the retailer’s typical assortment of groceries and goods, as well as a host of authentic Asian dishes offered at the in-store restaurant and prepared foods areas. More than 200 store-brand products will line the shelves and displays, and shoppers can check out signature bakery items such as Lava Mochi Puffs and Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts.