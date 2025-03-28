 Skip to main content

T&T Supermarket Sets Sights on San Francisco

Canada-based Asian grocer reveals 4th U.S. location
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
T&T
T&T is the largest Asian grocer in Canada and is expanding its presence in the United States.

Shoppers in San Francisco will soon get a chance to check out one of Canada’s most popular Asian grocery stores. T&T Supermarket is putting down roots in that California city, with a new store at San Francisco City Center that’s expected to open just about a year from now.

The banner continues on a North American expansion that includes the recent unveiling of a new store in downtown Toronto. The first U.S. T&T store welcomed customers in Bellevue, Wash., last December, and the retailer already announced plans for outposts in Lynnwood, Wash., and San Jose, Calif. 

The San Francisco store at 2675 Geary Boulevard will serve neighborhoods including Pacific Heights and the Richmond District. The location will carry the retailer’s typical assortment of groceries and goods, as well as a host of authentic Asian dishes offered at the in-store restaurant and prepared foods areas. More than 200 store-brand products will line the shelves and displays, and shoppers can check out signature bakery items such as Lava Mochi Puffs and Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts.

"The city offers a unique and eclectic food scene, and the neighborhood we've chosen is a vibrant retail hub. We're looking forward to serving food-loving San Franciscans with our fresh foods, delicious meals, and baked goods. I think our neighbors at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and the University of San Francisco are going to discover this is a great spot for lunch or for bringing something tasty home after work. San Francisco is on the rise, and we're excited to be part of its next chapter," said CEO Tina Lee.

The property owners agreed that the store will bring dynamic new options to the shopping and dining scene. "We are thrilled to welcome T&T Supermarkets to San Francisco as part of our ongoing commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality retail to the heart of this vibrant city. We are excited for residents and visitors alike to experience this exceptional, category-leading brand, and we look forward to T&T becoming an integral part of the community for many years to come,” said Kenneth Bernstein, CEO of Acadia Realty Trust.

Richmond, British Columbia-based T&T operates more than 35 stores in Canada and the United States. The Loblaw Cos.-owned company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

