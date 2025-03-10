Where Is Trader Joe’s Headed Next?
Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s is spotlighting some of its new products that are dropping for the spring season. During the latest of Inside Trader Joe's podcast, co-hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan chatted up springtime offerings, including Trader Giotto's Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce, Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips, Hardywood Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter (a riff on the grocer’s popular Dark Peanut Butter Cups) and Easter items such as a Break Apart Bunny, Chocolate Truffle Eggs and Easter Joe-Joe’s Cookies, among other limited-time products.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.