Where Is Trader Joe’s Headed Next?

There's still room for growth in California for native grocer Trader Joe's, which is prepping three more stores in that state.

Trader Joe’s is springing ahead with plans for new stores. The grocer remains in expansion mode, following more than 30 store openings in 2024.

Two of the planned outposts will welcome shoppers in the retailer’s home state of California. Trader Joe’s announced this month that it is readying sites in Yucaipa, Calif., in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, and Tracy, Calif., in San Joaquin County east of San Francisco. No official date was given, but the markets will open this year, as will another Trader Joe’s in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

[RELATED: Sprouts Farmers Market Readies for Significant Expansion in 2025]

The Big Easy is also set to welcome more Trader Joe’s stores. The grocer’s first location in New Orleans Parish at 2501 Tulane Avenue in New Orleans, La., is in the works, and another is underway in the Uptown neighborhood. Trader Joe’s currently operates a store in the nearby suburb of Metairie.

Texas will be getting more TJ’s outposts, too. The San Antonio Express-News recently reported that initial plans for a third site in that city have been submitted, this time on the north side of the city.