Albertsons Market Grocery Store Coming to New Mexico

This week, representatives from The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives to break ground for a new Albertsons Market grocery store and fuel station in Lovington, N.M. This will be the first United Family location in the market and is slated to open in 2026.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, commented on the company’s opportunity to break ground in a new market, and its continued growth in New Mexico.

“We are thrilled to announce a new Albertsons Market location in Lovington,” Hopper said. “It is always exciting to enter a new community, especially one that desires a new grocery store. We love New Mexico, and our team can’t wait to serve guests in Lovington with our best service.”

This new location will be built from the ground up. It will feature services that have become mainstays of United Family locations, including a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru; Streetside grocery pickup, and delivery; ReadyMeals; a fresh in-store bakery; a full-service floral department with delivery; and a full-service meat counter.