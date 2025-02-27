 Skip to main content

Albertsons Market Grocery Store Coming to New Mexico

The United Family banner breaks ground in Lovington
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons Market
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, representatives from The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives to break ground for a new Albertsons Market in the Lovington community.

This week, representatives from The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives to break ground for a new Albertsons Market grocery store and fuel station in Lovington, N.M. This will be the first United Family location in the market and is slated to open in 2026.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, commented on the company’s opportunity to break ground in a new market, and its continued growth in New Mexico.

“We are thrilled to announce a new Albertsons Market location in Lovington,” Hopper said. “It is always exciting to enter a new community, especially one that desires a new grocery store. We love New Mexico, and our team can’t wait to serve guests in Lovington with our best service.”

This new location will be built from the ground up. It will feature services that have become mainstays of United Family locations, including a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru; Streetside grocery pickup, and delivery; ReadyMeals; a fresh in-store bakery; a full-service floral department with delivery; and a full-service meat counter.

In addition, customers will find a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. The store will also feature a full-service deli and hot bar with traditional favorites like fried chicken, pizza, breakfast foods and fresh sushi.

“We are thrilled to bring our new location to the Lovington community,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “More importantly, we are excited to introduce our culture of exceptional guest service. This culture will be evident in every department of our beautiful new store and throughout the entire community.”

The new Albertsons Market expects to add about 250 jobs to the Lovington community. There will also be an Albertsons Express fuel station and convenience store. As with other fuel stations in The United Family, guests can save up to $1 off per gallon at the pump through the rewards program.

United Supermarkets LLC operates stores across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company, United operates approximately 100 retail grocery stores under the United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market banners, as well as approximately 40 convenience stores under the United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express banners. United also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. As of Nov. 30, Albertsons operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

