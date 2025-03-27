 Skip to main content

H-E-B Opens 2nd Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas

Store is part of company’s continued expansion in North Texas
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B
A 55,000-square-foot Joe V’s Smart Shop offers the fresh products that H-E-B is known for at lower prices, with an assortment that’s uniquely curated for the surrounding community.

Texas-based H-E-B has opened its second Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas, its 12th overall in the state. 

Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s Smart Shop is an innovative format focused on offering the best prices for such items as fresh produce, in-store-cut meats, tortillas and breads made in store, and sushi made daily. Assortments are uniquely curated for the surrounding community. Joe V’s Smart Shop is able to offer lower prices by reducing costs throughout its operations. 

[RELATED: H-E-B Continues Expansion in North Texas]

Located on 7700 Samuell Boulevard, the new 55,000-square-foot Joe V’s Smart Shop offers such conveniences and departments as:

  • A large produce department with Texas-grown selections delivered daily and a wide assortment of fresh-cut, ready-to-serve fruits and vegetables, including 3 pounds of bananas for $1.
  • Various fresh in-store-cut meat, chicken and seafood options, including bundle boxes that start at $20.
  • A bakery featuring in-store-made tortillas, pastries, breads and bolillos, which are 8 for $1.
  • Sushiya, offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily, and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more.
  • An H-E-B Meal Simple selection with fresh chef-inspired meals.
  • An expansive Latino cheese selection.
  • Grocery and general merchandise departments that include dairy, frozen foods, seasonal items, cookware, small appliances and toys.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Joe V’s Smart Shop offers a wide variety of fresh in-store-cut meat, chicken and seafood options.

“We’re thrilled to open another Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas, and our partners [employees] are eager to serve our new neighbors,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B COO. “As the brand’s 12th location, the store allows us to serve more Texans and provide this dynamic community a shopping experience with the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace.”  

The new store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
H-E-B Meal Simple selection provides fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals.

Joe V’s Smart Shop launched in 2010 and currently employs more than 2,300 associates across 12 stores in Dallas and the Houston area. Last June, Joe V’s Smart Shop opened its first location in Dallas, the brand’s first store outside the Houston area, at 4101 W. Wheatland Road. The brand also announced plans for a Joe V’s Smart Shop at Highway 183 and Story Road in Irving, which is expected to open in late 2025 and will become its third location in North Texas.

A large produce department features Texas-grown selections delivered daily.

San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

H-E-B
General merchandise departments include seasonal items, cookware, small appliances and toys.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds