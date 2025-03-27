H-E-B Opens 2nd Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas

A 55,000-square-foot Joe V’s Smart Shop offers the fresh products that H-E-B is known for at lower prices, with an assortment that’s uniquely curated for the surrounding community.

Texas-based H-E-B has opened its second Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas, its 12th overall in the state.

Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s Smart Shop is an innovative format focused on offering the best prices for such items as fresh produce, in-store-cut meats, tortillas and breads made in store, and sushi made daily. Assortments are uniquely curated for the surrounding community. Joe V’s Smart Shop is able to offer lower prices by reducing costs throughout its operations.

Located on 7700 Samuell Boulevard, the new 55,000-square-foot Joe V’s Smart Shop offers such conveniences and departments as: