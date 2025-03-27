H-E-B Opens 2nd Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas
“We’re thrilled to open another Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas, and our partners [employees] are eager to serve our new neighbors,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B COO. “As the brand’s 12th location, the store allows us to serve more Texans and provide this dynamic community a shopping experience with the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace.”
The new store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Joe V’s Smart Shop launched in 2010 and currently employs more than 2,300 associates across 12 stores in Dallas and the Houston area. Last June, Joe V’s Smart Shop opened its first location in Dallas, the brand’s first store outside the Houston area, at 4101 W. Wheatland Road. The brand also announced plans for a Joe V’s Smart Shop at Highway 183 and Story Road in Irving, which is expected to open in late 2025 and will become its third location in North Texas.
San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.