Whole Foods Market Improves Curbside Pickup by Installing Canopies

“Retailers know that curbside pickup is here to stay, and they’re looking for ways to make the experience as appealing as possible for their customers,” said Keith Busam, VP of business development at VPS. “With VPS structures, they’re not only enhancing convenience but also creating a more welcoming and intuitive space that improves traffic flow and reduces confusion. Whole Foods Market’s investment in covered pickup areas demonstrates their dedication to delivering an exceptional shopping experience.”

Irving, Texas-based VPS has constructed and installed 95% of the fabric-based covered parking structures across North America, offering a full-service turnkey solution, from design and engineering to fabrication and construction. With more than three decades of experience, VPS ensures that retailers receive solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.