Whole Foods Market Improves Curbside Pickup by Installing Canopies

Grocer partners with Vehicle Protection Structures
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods pickup
New canopies improve customer convenience, protect employees and enhance wayfinding at select Whole Foods locations.

Whole Foods Market has partnered with Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a provider of shade canopies and covered asset protection, to install protective canopies over customer vehicles at the grocer's curbside pickup locations in Portland, Maine; Omaha, Neb.; and Austin, Texas. This initiative aims to enhance the customer experience at Whole Foods, protect employees from the elements and improve wayfinding for a seamless pickup process. 

Pickup reported very strong gains for February 2025, climbing 19% versus last year, to approximately $4.1 billion in sales, according to the Brick Meets Click Grocery Shopper Survey. According to VPS, its covered parking solutions provide durable, stylish and highly functional structures that enhance both customer convenience and operational efficiency. By shielding vehicles and employees from sun, rain and snow, these structures improve comfort while reinforcing a retailer’s commitment to customer satisfaction and employee well-being.

“Retailers know that curbside pickup is here to stay, and they’re looking for ways to make the experience as appealing as possible for their customers,” said Keith Busam, VP of business development at VPS. “With VPS structures, they’re not only enhancing convenience but also creating a more welcoming and intuitive space that improves traffic flow and reduces confusion. Whole Foods Market’s investment in covered pickup areas demonstrates their dedication to delivering an exceptional shopping experience.”

Irving, Texas-based VPS has constructed and installed 95% of the fabric-based covered parking structures across North America, offering a full-service turnkey solution, from design and engineering to fabrication and construction. With more than three decades of experience, VPS ensures that retailers receive solutions tailored to their unique needs. 

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century

