Market 32/Price Chopper Enhances Online Takeout and Catering Services

Market 32/Price Chopper is making it easier for both customers and associates to handle takeout and catering orders. The retailer is expanding its partnership with FoodStorm, part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite, to offer a more seamless online experience.

Among other updates, FoodStorm offers a refreshed, intuitive interface to help shoppers to find and order meals. In addition, select meals and catering items are available with shorter lead times. For a faster pickup experience, users can pay in advance online and choose from available 30-minute timeslots that work with their schedule. Value is part of the program, too, with deals like two pizzas and two pounds of wings for $34.99.

While the enhancements improve ordering for customers, store teams also benefit from automated order management and improved communication tools. FoodStorm’s online ordering system is integrated into Instacart’s e-commerce capabilities.