Market 32/Price Chopper Enhances Online Takeout and Catering Services
Added Rob Hill, general manager of Order Ahead at Instacart: "We're committed to empowering retailers with technology that enhances the customer experience while driving operational efficiency. Our expanded partnership with Market 32/Price Chopper demonstrates how Instacart’s comprehensive order management system can transform the prepared foods experience. By streamlining operations behind the counter and creating a more intuitive customer ordering journey, we're helping Market 32/Price Chopper meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for convenient, high-quality meal solutions."
Market 32/Price Chopper has a longstanding relationship with Instacart, first teaming up on same-day delivery in 2017. The grocer also leverages Instacart’s Storefront Pro program to power its e-commerce website and apps.
The Schenectady, N.Y.-based retailer operates 129 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 16,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.