 Skip to main content

Market 32/Price Chopper Enhances Online Takeout and Catering Services

Grocer expands partnership with Instacart and its FoodStorm platform
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
FoodStorm
Instacart's FoodStorm order management system makes it easier for shoppers to place and pickup orders.

Market 32/Price Chopper is making it easier for both customers and associates to handle takeout and catering orders. The retailer is expanding its partnership with FoodStorm, part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite, to offer a more seamless online experience.

Among other updates, FoodStorm offers a refreshed, intuitive interface to help shoppers to find and order meals. In addition, select meals and catering items are available with shorter lead times. For a faster pickup experience, users can pay in advance online and choose from available 30-minute timeslots that work with their schedule. Value is part of the program, too, with deals like two pizzas and two pounds of wings for $34.99.

[RELATED: The Grocer's Guide to Holiday Entertaining]

While the enhancements improve ordering for customers, store teams also benefit from automated order management and improved communication tools. FoodStorm’s online ordering system is integrated into Instacart’s e-commerce capabilities. 

“With the growing demand for high-quality, convenient meal solutions, we’re excited to offer a more streamlined catering and takeout experience through FoodStorm,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Market 32/Price Chopper president. “We are committed to leveraging innovative technology to improve how we serve our customers. Whether planning meals for the week or hosting a special gathering, this upgrade makes it easier to enjoy what they want from an expanded selection of freshly made, delicious offerings, when they want it.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Added Rob Hill, general manager of Order Ahead at Instacart: "We're committed to empowering retailers with technology that enhances the customer experience while driving operational efficiency. Our expanded partnership with Market 32/Price Chopper demonstrates how Instacart’s comprehensive order management system can transform the prepared foods experience. By streamlining operations behind the counter and creating a more intuitive customer ordering journey, we're helping Market 32/Price Chopper meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for convenient, high-quality meal solutions."

Market 32/Price Chopper has a longstanding relationship with Instacart, first teaming up on same-day delivery in 2017. The grocer also leverages Instacart’s Storefront Pro program to power its e-commerce website and apps. 

The Schenectady, N.Y.-based retailer operates 129 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 16,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds