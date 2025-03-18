Mollie Stone’s Partners With DoorDash
Local commerce platform delivering Mollie’s Kitchen favorites on demand
In other DoorDash news, Dollar General and the San Francisco company have joined forces to bring SNAP/EBT payment capabilities to more than 16,000 Dollar General stores on the DoorDash Marketplace. With this move, DoorDash’s network of stores accepting SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace has nearly doubled to 35,000-plus locations. Additionally, besides Mollie Stone’s, DoorDash has recently formed new partnerships with Earth Fare, King Kullen, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, WestSide Market and Wild By Nature.
Founded in 1986, Mollie Stone’s Markets is a family-owned grocery chain with nine locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.