Mollie Stone’s Partners With DoorDash

Mollie’s Kitchen, Mollie Stone’s Markets’ in-store restaurant, offers handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, house-baked cookies and refreshing drinks, with fresh pizzas also available for delivery at some locations.

San Francisco Bay Area grocer Mollie Stone’s Markets has teamed up with local commerce platform DoorDash for convenient on-demand delivery of local, natural, organic, conventional and specialty items from the grocer, in addition to exclusive items from Mollie’s Kitchen, the independent grocer’s in-house restaurant.

Mollie’s Kitchen offers handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, house-baked cookies and refreshing drinks, with fresh pizzas also available for delivery at some locations.