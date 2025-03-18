 Skip to main content

Mollie Stone's Partners With DoorDash

Local commerce platform delivering Mollie's Kitchen favorites on demand
Mollie’s Kitchen, Mollie Stone’s Markets’ in-store restaurant, offers handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, house-baked cookies and refreshing drinks, with fresh pizzas also available for delivery at some locations.

San Francisco Bay Area grocer Mollie Stone’s Markets has teamed up with local commerce platform DoorDash for convenient on-demand delivery of local, natural, organic, conventional and specialty items from the grocer, in addition to exclusive items from Mollie’s Kitchen, the independent grocer’s in-house restaurant. 

Mollie’s Kitchen offers handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, house-baked cookies and refreshing drinks, with fresh pizzas also available for delivery at some locations.

“As a locally owned grocer, we’re always looking for new ways to serve our community,” noted Elliott Stone, COO at Mill Valley, Calif.-based Mollie Stone’s Markets. “Through our partnership with DoorDash, we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to enjoy the high-quality products they love — along with fresh, made-to-order meals from Mollie’s Kitchen — all delivered right to their door.”

In other DoorDash news, Dollar General and the San Francisco company have joined forces to bring SNAP/EBT payment capabilities to more than 16,000 Dollar General stores on the DoorDash Marketplace. With this move, DoorDash’s network of stores accepting SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace has nearly doubled to 35,000-plus locations. Additionally, besides Mollie Stone’s, DoorDash has recently formed new partnerships with Earth Fare, King Kullen, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, WestSide Market and Wild By Nature. 

Founded in 1986, Mollie Stone’s Markets is a family-owned grocery chain with nine locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. 

