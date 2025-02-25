DoorDash Expands Grocery Presence With 4 New Partners

DoorDash is now offering delivery from four new grocers across three states.

DoorDash has been steadily gaining a foothold in the grocery delivery business, and has now added four new partners to its repertoire. Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets, Festival Foods, Marc’s and Woodman’s Food Markets are now live on the company’s platform.

The new partnerships represent an expanded presence for DoorDash across three states, with Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets in the Chicagoland area, Festival Foods in Wisconsin, Marc’s in Ohio and Woodman’s Food Markets in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

Those grocers will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders.

DoorDash has been on a growth streak, adding a bevy of grocery companies throughout 2024, including all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, Haggen, H Mart, La Michoacana, Rouses Markets, Save A Lot, Vallarta Supermarkets, Wakefern Food Corp., Wegmans, Fresh Encounter and Stew Leonard’s.

Earlier this month, the company reported gains in its fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2024, with total orders increasing 19% year over year to $685 million. Revenue rose 25% year over year to $2.9 billion and net revenue margin increased to 13.5% from 13.1% in Q4 2023.

The growth in total orders was driven by growth in consumers and in average consumer engagement, according to DoorDash, while the revenue increase was driven primarily by growth in marketplace order value and in advertising revenue.