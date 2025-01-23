Burq Launches Last-Mile Delivery Innovations to Transform Grocery

“With these innovations, we’re not just improving delivery — we’re setting a new standard for customer experience and scalability across industries,” said Salman Habib, co-founder of San Francisco-based Burq. “Whether it’s ensuring fast, reliable delivery for grocery orders or creating a branded experience for retailers, our platform enables businesses to grow with confidence.”

As part of its own growth, Burq has refined its branding and messaging to better serve its diverse customer base. The refreshed website and logo align with Burq’s commitment to clarity, innovation and trust while also addressing the specific needs of different industries.

“Our branding evolution isn’t just about a new look; it’s about speaking directly to the businesses we support,” said Shaban Habib, co-founder of Burq. “From grocery to pharmacy and beyond, our messaging reflects our deep understanding of each vertical’s needs, allowing us to connect more effectively with our customers and provide tailored solutions.”

According to Burq, it has demonstrated its ability to drive impact at scale with more than $100 million worth of items delivered and nationwide coverage. The company said that businesses have saved thousands of hours each month on operations and increased customer satisfaction by 72% by leveraging its suite of products. Its growth is supported by notable investors, including Village Global, the venture firm backed by such entrepreneurs as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Reid Hoffman, and Mantis, the venture firm founded by Grammy-winning artists The Chainsmokers.