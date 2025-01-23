 Skip to main content

Burq Launches Last-Mile Delivery Innovations to Transform Grocery

Tech company anticipates future where delivery is instantaneous, seamless and entirely data-driven
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Burq, a provider of modern last-mile delivery solutions, has unveiled a suite of features and a refreshed brand identity to help redefine delivery across industries like grocery, floral and retail. With tailored solutions that scale with businesses, a unified network of providers, and cutting-edge analytics, Burq aims to make it easier for brands to deliver faster, more reliable service while growing revenue, optimizing their operations and improving customer experiences.

The tech company’s solutions are built to empower businesses by addressing their unique challenges and enabling them to scale seamlessly. With an increased demand for same-day delivery, Burq’s new features tackle critical pain points like coverage gaps and operational inefficiencies. 

Key features:

  • Enhanced AI-Driven Analytics: Delivers actionable insights into delivery performance, including success rates, coverage, cost optimization and trends, to support data-driven decision-making.
  • Automated Delivery Workflows: Enables businesses to create tailored delivery processes to fit unique needs, automating tasks such as order assignment and rerouting for maximum efficiency.
  • Nationwide Provider Network: Offers access to hundreds of providers nationwide, helping businesses increase coverage and meet customer demands more effectively.
  • Brand Delivery Experience: Allows businesses to deliver a consistent and branded customer experience through customizable tracking pages, SMS workflows, and logo integration, ensuring their identity is reflected throughout the delivery process.
“With these innovations, we’re not just improving delivery — we’re setting a new standard for customer experience and scalability across industries,” said Salman Habib, co-founder of San Francisco-based Burq. “Whether it’s ensuring fast, reliable delivery for grocery orders or creating a branded experience for retailers, our platform enables businesses to grow with confidence.”

As part of its own growth, Burq has refined its branding and messaging to better serve its diverse customer base. The refreshed website and logo align with Burq’s commitment to clarity, innovation and trust while also addressing the specific needs of different industries. 

“Our branding evolution isn’t just about a new look; it’s about speaking directly to the businesses we support,” said Shaban Habib, co-founder of Burq. “From grocery to pharmacy and beyond, our messaging reflects our deep understanding of each vertical’s needs, allowing us to connect more effectively with our customers and provide tailored solutions.”

According to Burq, it has demonstrated its ability to drive impact at scale with more than $100 million worth of items delivered and nationwide coverage. The company said that businesses have saved thousands of hours each month on operations and increased customer satisfaction by 72% by leveraging its suite of products. Its growth is supported by notable investors, including Village Global, the venture firm backed by such entrepreneurs as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Reid Hoffman, and Mantis, the venture firm founded by Grammy-winning artists The Chainsmokers. 

