DoorDash Brings Portable Benefits Savings Pilot Program to Georgia

Through the Stride portable benefits platform, Georgia Dashers can now allocate their portable benefits savings to the categories most relevant to them, as well as find helpful information about benefits offerings.

DoorDash has expanded its portable benefits savings program for Dashers with a new pilot in Georgia. Expenses covered under the program include retirement savings; health, dental and vision insurance; and paid time off.

The company launched its inaugural portable benefits savings pilot program in Pennsylvania last year. Four thousand, four hundred Pennsylvania Dashers enrolled in the program, with nearly 90% of surveyed participants saying it has been beneficial for them.

“This is positive news for hardworking Georgians,” noted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “In the No. 1 state for business, we celebrate our private-sector partners who not only create good-paying jobs for our people, but also take innovative approaches to expanding benefits to our growing workforce. We are excited for DoorDash and Georgia Dashers as this new program is rolled out and wish them success in this pursuit.”

