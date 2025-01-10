DoorDash Brings Portable Benefits Savings Pilot Program to Georgia
Through the Stride portable benefits platform, program participants in Georgia can allocate their portable benefits savings to the categories most relevant to them, as well as find helpful information about benefits offerings.
Pilot program specifics include the following:
- Georgia Dashers who earn at least $1,000 in the first quarter of 2025, excluding tips, through the DoorDash platform will be eligible to open a Stride Save account in April and receive deposits into their portable benefits savings.
- For the duration of the pilot, which will run through July 2025, participating Dashers will receive deposits from DoorDash equal to 4% of their pre-tip earnings.
- Participating Dashers will be able to contribute personal funds as well, and the account and all funds will remain portable with them.
In addition to offering such programs, DoorDash has continued to back bipartisan legislative proposals in such states as Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that aim to improve protections for gig workers.
“Moving forward, we’re more eager than ever to work with those who share our goals to ensure all workers in Georgia and across the country have the choice to work as they want, access to income when they need it, and the security that benefits and protections provide,” the company said.