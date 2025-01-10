 Skip to main content

DoorDash Brings Portable Benefits Savings Pilot Program to Georgia

Eligible Dashers can now get support for health insurance, retirement, paid time off and other expenses
Through the Stride portable benefits platform, Georgia Dashers can now allocate their portable benefits savings to the categories most relevant to them, as well as find helpful information about benefits offerings.

DoorDash has expanded its portable benefits savings program for Dashers with a new pilot in Georgia. Expenses covered under the program include retirement savings; health, dental and vision insurance; and paid time off. 

The company launched its inaugural portable benefits savings pilot program in Pennsylvania last year. Four thousand, four hundred Pennsylvania Dashers enrolled in the program, with nearly 90% of surveyed participants saying it has been beneficial for them.

“This is positive news for hardworking Georgians,” noted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “In the No. 1 state for business, we celebrate our private-sector partners who not only create good-paying jobs for our people, but also take innovative approaches to expanding benefits to our growing workforce. We are excited for DoorDash and Georgia Dashers as this new program is rolled out and wish them success in this pursuit.”

“We’ve long believed that people who earn with DoorDash shouldn’t have to choose between the flexibility that draws them to this kind of work and having access to benefits that can support themselves and their family,” said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based DoorDash. “This pilot program provides just that, offering Dashers in Georgia meaningful support on what matters most to them, without coming at the expense of their independence. With this program, there is incredible potential to deliver real impact for thousands of Dashers in Georgia, and we’re grateful to Gov. Kemp for helping us get there.”

Through the Stride portable benefits platform, program participants in Georgia can allocate their portable benefits savings to the categories most relevant to them, as well as find helpful information about benefits offerings. 

Pilot program specifics include the following:

  • Georgia Dashers who earn at least $1,000 in the first quarter of 2025, excluding tips, through the DoorDash platform will be eligible to open a Stride Save account in April and receive deposits into their portable benefits savings.
  • For the duration of the pilot, which will run through July 2025, participating Dashers will receive deposits from DoorDash equal to 4% of their pre-tip earnings.
  • Participating Dashers will be able to contribute personal funds as well, and the account and all funds will remain portable with them.

In addition to offering such programs, DoorDash has continued to back bipartisan legislative proposals in such states as Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that aim to improve protections for gig workers.

“Moving forward, we’re more eager than ever to work with those who share our goals to ensure all workers in Georgia and across the country have the choice to work as they want, access to income when they need it, and the security that benefits and protections provide,” the company said. 

