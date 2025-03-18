Dollar General, DoorDash Team on Nationwide Food Access for SNAP Customers
As one of the largest online marketplaces offering SNAP/EBT recipients access to grocery delivery nationwide, DoorDash connects 99% of its monthly active consumers in the United States with at least one store accepting SNAP on the Marketplace. A recent DoorDash survey found that almost one in four SNAP recipients surveyed use DoorDash for grocery orders because of health or mobility issues that make in-person shopping difficult.
Additionally, DoorDash offers a one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients. Eligible consumers who enroll in the plan get one year of DashPass benefits – including no delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers and more – for only $4.99 per month.
As of Jan. 31, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,594 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
In other DoorDash news, as the company continues to expand its grocery selection, it has formed new partnerships with six local grocers across the United States for on-demand delivery: Earth Fare, King Kullen, Mollie Stone’s Markets, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, WestSide Market and Wild By Nature.