Dollar General, DoorDash Team on Nationwide Food Access for SNAP Customers

Retailer now accepts payments via program on DoorDash Marketplace
With the addition of 16,000-plus Dollar General locations, DoorDash’s network of stores accepting SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace has nearly doubled to more than 35,000.

Dollar General and DoorDash have joined forces to bring SNAP/EBT payment capabilities to more than 16,000 Dollar General stores on the DoorDash Marketplace. With this move, DoorDash’s network of stores accepting SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace has nearly doubled to 35,000-plus locations.

“Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others includes helping customers save time and money everyday,” said Tony Rogers, SVP and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “Unlocking the ability for SNAP/EBT recipients to shop online and have groceries delivered straight to their door through DoorDash provides even more accessibility and convenience. With approximately 75% of the U.S. located within 5 miles of a DG store, we are proud to bridge gaps to serve the communities we call home.”

The new collaboration – powered through a partnership with San Francisco-based payments company Forage  – provides SNAP recipients access to on-demand grocery delivery from Dollar General stores in 48 states. Through the partnership, SNAP-eligible products from Dollar General, including fresh and frozen foods, pantry staples and snacks, can be purchased through the DoorDash Marketplace. 

“At DoorDash, our commitment to fighting food insecurity remains at the core of our mission, and we continue to prioritize unlocking more on-demand delivery options for the more than 2.4 million consumers who have added their SNAP/EBT card to DoorDash,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at the San Francisco-based technology company. “We’re proud to collaborate with Dollar General to further this commitment, ensuring even more SNAP beneficiaries nationwide can conveniently access fresh, affordable groceries with the dignity and ease they deserve.” 

As one of the largest online marketplaces offering SNAP/EBT recipients access to grocery delivery nationwide, DoorDash connects 99% of its monthly active consumers in the United States with at least one store accepting SNAP on the Marketplace. A recent DoorDash survey found that almost one in four SNAP recipients surveyed use DoorDash for grocery orders because of health or mobility issues that make in-person shopping difficult. 

Additionally, DoorDash offers a one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients. Eligible consumers who enroll in the plan get one year of DashPass benefits – including no delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers and more – for only $4.99 per month. 

As of Jan. 31, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,594 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

In other DoorDash news, as the company continues to expand its grocery selection, it has formed new partnerships with six local grocers across the United States for on-demand delivery: Earth Fare, King Kullen, Mollie Stone’s Markets, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, WestSide Market and Wild By Nature.

