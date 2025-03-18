Dollar General, DoorDash Team on Nationwide Food Access for SNAP Customers

With the addition of 16,000-plus Dollar General locations, DoorDash’s network of stores accepting SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace has nearly doubled to more than 35,000.

Dollar General and DoorDash have joined forces to bring SNAP/EBT payment capabilities to more than 16,000 Dollar General stores on the DoorDash Marketplace. With this move, DoorDash’s network of stores accepting SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace has nearly doubled to 35,000-plus locations.

“Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others includes helping customers save time and money everyday,” said Tony Rogers, SVP and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “Unlocking the ability for SNAP/EBT recipients to shop online and have groceries delivered straight to their door through DoorDash provides even more accessibility and convenience. With approximately 75% of the U.S. located within 5 miles of a DG store, we are proud to bridge gaps to serve the communities we call home.”

The new collaboration – powered through a partnership with San Francisco-based payments company Forage – provides SNAP recipients access to on-demand grocery delivery from Dollar General stores in 48 states. Through the partnership, SNAP-eligible products from Dollar General, including fresh and frozen foods, pantry staples and snacks, can be purchased through the DoorDash Marketplace.

“At DoorDash, our commitment to fighting food insecurity remains at the core of our mission, and we continue to prioritize unlocking more on-demand delivery options for the more than 2.4 million consumers who have added their SNAP/EBT card to DoorDash,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at the San Francisco-based technology company. “We’re proud to collaborate with Dollar General to further this commitment, ensuring even more SNAP beneficiaries nationwide can conveniently access fresh, affordable groceries with the dignity and ease they deserve.”