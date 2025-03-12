Mercato Aims to Improve Healthy Grocery Access for NYC SNAP Recipients

A new program from Mercato, CDC and the West Side Campaign Against Hunger will offer participants an online platform to order nutritious grocery options from local New York City grocery stores.

Mercato, an online platform connecting customers to local and independent grocery stores for e-commerce and delivery, has launched a pilot program that aims to boost access to healthy food for SNAP recipients in underserved communities in New York City. Together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the nonprofit West Side Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH), the program will offer participants an online platform to order nutritious grocery options from local grocery stores.

The initiative is designed to address the obstacles that many SNAP recipients encounter in accessing healthy food. Despite $113 billion in SNAP funding across the United States, the high cost of fresh produce means that many recipients are unable to purchase nutritious food. According to studies, SNAP recipients often opt for less healthy processed foods, since they’re cheaper than fresh fruits and vegetables.

[RELATED: SNAP Shoppers Spend 32% More Than Non-SNAP Shoppers]

Mercato has selected upper Manhattan and the Bronx as the locations of the pilot because of their designations as urban food deserts, alongside their high rates of chronic dietary illnesses. Residents in these communities typically lack access to full-service grocery stores offering fresh and healthy foods, and instead shop at bodegas (corner stores) that usually carry high-sugar, high-fat processed foods. Inadequate health care access and poor environmental conditions compound these communities’ health challenges.