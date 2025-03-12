Mercato Aims to Improve Healthy Grocery Access for NYC SNAP Recipients
“Access to healthy food should not be a luxury,” asserted Bobby Brannigan, CEO of San Diego-based Mercato. “This program represents our commitment to making it easier for individuals in underserved communities to access fresh, nutritious food without the added stress of cost and accessibility. Through our partnership with WSCAH and the CDC, we are working to bridge the gap between SNAP recipients and healthy grocery options while also supporting local businesses.”
The program provides a $50 monthly credit for fresh, canned or frozen produce, as well as one year of unlimited free grocery deliveries. Participants can use the credits, along with their SNAP EBT card, credit card or debit card, to shop for all other grocery items. The credits can go toward groceries that are either delivered to participants’ homes or picked up at participating stores at no extra cost.
“As a country we need to make it easier, not more expensive, for hungry Americans to make healthy food decisions,” said Greg Silverman, CEO of New York-based West Side Campaign Against Hunger. “At a time when food inflation remains stubbornly persistent, we’re proud to partner with Mercato to help those who are struggling to access healthy, affordable options at their local grocers.”