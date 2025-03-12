 Skip to main content

Mercato Aims to Improve Healthy Grocery Access for NYC SNAP Recipients

Pilot targets food desert residents with $50 in monthly produce credits, 1 year of free delivery
A new program from Mercato, CDC and the West Side Campaign Against Hunger will offer participants an online platform to order nutritious grocery options from local New York City grocery stores.

Mercato, an online platform connecting customers to local and independent grocery stores for e-commerce and delivery, has launched a pilot program that aims to boost access to healthy food for SNAP recipients in underserved communities in New York City. Together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the nonprofit West Side Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH), the program will offer participants an online platform to order nutritious grocery options from local grocery stores. 

The initiative is designed to address the obstacles that many SNAP recipients encounter in accessing healthy food. Despite $113 billion in SNAP funding across the United States, the high cost of fresh produce means that many recipients are unable to purchase nutritious food. According to studies, SNAP recipients often opt for less healthy processed foods, since they’re cheaper than fresh fruits and vegetables.

Mercato has selected upper Manhattan and the Bronx as the locations of the pilot because of their designations as urban food deserts, alongside their high rates of chronic dietary illnesses. Residents in these communities typically lack access to full-service grocery stores offering fresh and healthy foods, and instead shop at bodegas (corner stores) that usually carry high-sugar, high-fat processed foods. Inadequate health care access and poor environmental conditions compound these communities’ health challenges.

“Access to healthy food should not be a luxury,” asserted Bobby Brannigan, CEO of San Diego-based Mercato. “This program represents our commitment to making it easier for individuals in underserved communities to access fresh, nutritious food without the added stress of cost and accessibility. Through our partnership with WSCAH and the CDC, we are working to bridge the gap between SNAP recipients and healthy grocery options while also supporting local businesses.”

The program provides a $50 monthly credit for fresh, canned or frozen produce, as well as one year of unlimited free grocery deliveries. Participants can use the credits, along with their SNAP EBT card, credit card or debit card, to shop for all other grocery items. The credits can go toward groceries that are either delivered to participants’ homes or picked up at participating stores at no extra cost.

“As a country we need to make it easier, not more expensive, for hungry Americans to make healthy food decisions,” said Greg Silverman, CEO of New York-based West Side Campaign Against Hunger. “At a time when food inflation remains stubbornly persistent, we’re proud to partner with Mercato to help those who are struggling to access healthy, affordable options at their local grocers.”

