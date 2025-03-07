La Michoacana Expanding in Texas

La Michoacana is adding two new stores in Katy, Texas, in addition to another outpost in Laredo.

La Michoacana Meat Market is getting back to its roots. The Hispanic grocer is adding new locations in the Houston market, where it was founded in 1986.

According to a local media report, a new La Michoacana at 342 South Mason Road in the suburb of Katy, Texas, is set to open soon and another store in that community is in the works near Highway 99 and the Westpark Tollway. The company is also working on remodels, including the refresh of a store in North Houston that was announced in late 2024, and plans to open a site in Laredo later this year.

La Michoacana stores are particularly known for their meat departments, which include traditional cuts and a variety of marinated proteins. Customers can also browse the fresh produce section for favorite items like fresh banana leaves, avocado leaf, epazote and nopalitos and pick up Hispanic-style baked goods at the in-store bakery. In addition to fresh foods and everyday essentials, the markets also feature taquerias.

The grocer operates 140 stores in Texas and Oklahoma, including several outposts in Houston. La Michoacana is considered the largest Hispanic chain of supermarkets in the United States.

Based in Houston, this retailer is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.