Pop Up Grocer Returns to Texas Capital

Retail concept in Austin for month-long celebration of new brands
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Pop Up Grocer Emily Schildt Photo Credi Bethany Ochs Main Image
Pop Up Grocer's Emily Schildt. (Photo Credit: Bethany Ochs)

Traveling grocery store concept Pop Up Grocer has brought its carefully curated collection of new products from emerging food, beverage and beauty brands to downtown Austin, Texas, the Lone Star State’s capital city. From March 7 through April 6, Austin residents can visit Pop Up Grocer – located at 513 East 6th Street – to shop items from such brands as FlouraKaizenPecanaRivalzSidekick SodaVUUMCANNHarloHeroBlue Circle FoodsYellowbird and Yes! Apples

Since its start in 2019, Pop Up Grocer has served as a first retail location for many new brands, with a fun shopping experience centered on discovery. The Austin location features more than 400 products from 100-plus brands, encompassing foods, beverages, home goods, body care items, and more. The diverse products contain natural, gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar and preservative-free ingredients.

“We’re thrilled to return to Austin, particularly during SXSW [South by Southwest],” said Emily Schildt, founder and CEO of New York-based Pop Up Grocer. “We’ve selected a special assortment of vibrant, exciting products – including some from right here in Texas – for Austin locals and visitors alike. It’s a joy to have the opportunity to engage with the city again.”

Pop Up Grocer’s Austin hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, with samples and interactive games with prizes available every day at the store. Through March 15, SXSW badge holders receive a 10% discount on purchases at Pop Up Grocer.  

The grocer has previously traveled to such markets as Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Austin (back in 2020), and has a permanent flagship store in New York City.

