Pop Up Grocer Returns to Texas Capital

“We’re thrilled to return to Austin, particularly during SXSW [South by Southwest],” said Emily Schildt, founder and CEO of New York-based Pop Up Grocer. “We’ve selected a special assortment of vibrant, exciting products – including some from right here in Texas – for Austin locals and visitors alike. It’s a joy to have the opportunity to engage with the city again.”

Pop Up Grocer’s Austin hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, with samples and interactive games with prizes available every day at the store. Through March 15, SXSW badge holders receive a 10% discount on purchases at Pop Up Grocer.

The grocer has previously traveled to such markets as Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Austin (back in 2020), and has a permanent flagship store in New York City.