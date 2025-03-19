 Skip to main content

Walmart Ramps Up Convenience Business

Retailer plans to open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations this year
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Walmart office
Walmart is expanding its convenience business across the U.S. this year.

Walmart has big plans for its convenience services this year. The retailer, which currently operates more than 400 fuel and convenience stations nationwide, is poised to open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations across the U.S. this year.

With the new openings, Walmart will have more than 450 fuel and convenience locations across 34 states. These Walmart Fuel and Convenience stations offer low prices on snacks and beverages, and Walmart+ members save up to 10 cents per gallon with their membership.  

"We're continuing to invest in our nationwide, physical store footprint. By adding dozens of fuel and convenience stations this year, we are bringing even more value to our customers,” said Dave DeSerio, VP of fuel and convenience, Walmart U.S. "Customers shop Walmart for our everyday low prices and convenience offerings, and fuel stations are another example of us responding to our customer and member needs." 

Convenience is just one avenue propelling Walmart forward in today’s retail landscape. The retailer posted a strong Q4 last month, reporting revenue of $180.6 billion, up 4.1%, for the three-month period ended Jan. 31. In the company's fourth quarter, gross margin rate was up 53 basis points, led by Walmart U.S. 

Operating income increased $0.6 billion, or 8.3%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income, while global e-commerce sales grew 16%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and U.S. marketplace.

Delivery speed has also become a real advantage for the company. In Q4, Walmart expanded U.S. store-fulfilled delivery areas. The mass retailer can now reach 93% of U.S. households with same-day delivery. In addition, Walmart became the first to integrate pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise in a single online order.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

