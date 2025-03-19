Walmart Ramps Up Convenience Business
Operating income increased $0.6 billion, or 8.3%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income, while global e-commerce sales grew 16%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and U.S. marketplace.
Delivery speed has also become a real advantage for the company. In Q4, Walmart expanded U.S. store-fulfilled delivery areas. The mass retailer can now reach 93% of U.S. households with same-day delivery. In addition, Walmart became the first to integrate pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise in a single online order.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.