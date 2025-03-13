Amazon Restructures Its Grocery, Convenience Teams
Despite the consolidation, Amazon is continuing to invest in growing its grocery business, including its Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and Amazon Go banners. According to the company, physical retail remains an important part of its strategy.
For its part, Whole Foods is making a big move across the pond with the March 25 opening of its first new location in London in a decade as part of a greater expansion in the United Kingdom.
“Whole Foods Market has roots deeply planted in the U.K., and we are thrilled to be bringing more natural and organic food to this market with the opening of our new King’s Road store this March,” said Jason Buechel, newly minted VP of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores and CEO of Whole Foods. “Continuing our expansion outside of the U.S. enables us to extend our reach to more customers while advancing our higher purpose to nourish people and the planet.”
