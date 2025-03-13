Amazon Restructures Its Grocery, Convenience Teams

As it works to strengthen its position in grocery and convenience, Amazon is restructuring its Worldwide Grocery Stores unit to bring its Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go corporate teams together.

“We regularly review our team structures to ensure we’re best set up to serve customers. Following a recent review, we’ve identified a very small number of roles in the Worldwide Grocery Stores org that are no longer required,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “We’ve already notified employees whose roles are impacted, and we’re committed to supporting them through their transition.”

Amazon is working with affected employees to identify new opportunities within the company, and also offering severance and access to career transition services to those associates who choose not to stay with the company. Impacted U.S. employees will receive pay and benefits for at least the next 60 days, as well as access to transitional health benefits.