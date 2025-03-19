Credit and Debit Card Swipe Fees Reach New Record in 2024
In total, swipe fees on all credit cards totaled $148.5 billion in 2024, up from $136 billion the prior year. Debit card swipe fees reached $38.7 billion, up from $36.3 billion.
Additionally, the average swipe fee rate for Visa- and Mastercard-branded credit cards increased to 2.35% of the transaction amount, up from 2.26% in 2023 and 2.02% in 2010.
MPC continues to support the Credit Card Competition Act, which would require banks with at least $100 billion in assets to enable credit cards to be processed over at least one unaffiliated network like Star, NYCE or Shazam in addition to Visa or Mastercard. If signed into law, the measure is expected to result in competition over fees, security and service that would save merchants and their customers more than $16 billion a year.
Recently, MPC and the Payment Choice Coalition (PCC), which represents businesses that accept stablecoins (a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value), revealed that they are each joining the other’s group to promote their common goals of boosting innovation, competition and choice in U.S. payments.
Based in Washington, D.C., MPC represents retailers, supermarkets, convenience stores, gasoline stations, online merchants and others fighting for a more competitive and transparent card system that is fair to consumers and merchants.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Convenience Store News.