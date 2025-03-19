Credit and Debit Card Swipe Fees Reach New Record in 2024

According to MPC, fees for Visa and Mastercard credit cards increased more than 10% in one year – nearly triple the $39.1 billion in swipe fees seen in 2014.

Credit and debit card swipe fees reached a new high of $187.2 billion in 2024, further driving up prices for consumers, according to the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC).

“With no competition to hold them in check, price-fixed swipe fees rise every year and shot up again last year,” said Christine Pollack, MPC executive committee member and VP of government relations at Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. “As Main Street small businesses and American families continue to face economic uncertainty, the giant card networks and Wall Street banks continue to take more money out of their pockets every day.”

Combined swipe fees for credit cards and debit cards rose more than $15 billion from $172 billion in 2023, per the Nilson Report trade publication. This also marked a 70% increase since the pandemic.

“These fees contribute to inflation and siphon off money that could be used to hold down prices or invest in local communities,” continued Pollack. “Momentum for swipe fee reform is rapidly growing in Congress, and constituents in every district are calling on lawmakers to stand up for Main Street over Wall Street.”

Fees for Visa and Mastercard credit cards, which make up more than 80% of the credit card market, generated the majority of last year’s swipe fees, at $111.2 billion, up from $100 billion the previous year, according to MPC. This is an increase of more than 10% in one year and is nearly triple the $39.1 billion in swipe fees seen in 2014.

