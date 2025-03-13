Leading Payment Coalitions Join Each Other’s Group

MPC and PCC believe that new technologies such as stablecoins are needed to make the payments market more innovative and efficient for all Americans.

The top payment coalitions for businesses on Main Street and those that accept stablecoins (a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value) – the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC) and the Payment Choice Coalition (PCC) – have revealed that they are each joining the other’s group to promote their common goals of boosting innovation, competition and choice in U.S. payments.

“We need new technologies such as stablecoins to make the payments market more innovative and efficient for the benefit of all Americans,” MPC executive committee member and National Association of Convenience Stores General Counsel Doug Kantor. “We have long lagged the rest of the world in payments innovation. The stablecoin industry needs sound regulation in order to provide the benefits of efficiency and choice that would be so promising for our future.”

“In order for new technologies to flourish, we need new policy to create a competitive landscape in current payments,” said PCC board member Brandon Robertson. “For too long, dominant credit and debit cards have been the only choice for digital commerce and laws have prevented real competition. Changing that is a necessary step to allow new technologies such as stablecoins to come into the market.”