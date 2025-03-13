Leading Payment Coalitions Join Each Other’s Group
As part of the move, MPC has endorsed legislation to provide a solid, reliable regulatory structure for stablecoins, while the PCC backs legislation to ensure a competitive payments landscape.
Current MPC national association members include the Coalition of Franchisee Associations, FMI – The Food Industry Association, the Merchant Advisory Group, the National Association of Convenience Stores, the National Association of Truck Stop Operators, the National Federation of Independent Businesses, the National Grocers Association, the National Retail Federation, the National Restaurant Association and the Retail Industry Leaders Association, in addition to hundreds of state merchant associations.
Among current PCC members are the International Franchise Association, the Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees, Compass Coffee, Prevail Coffee, Coinbase, Circle, Blockchain Association and MoonPay.
The two groups plan to join forces to advocate for policies that they contend will bring competition and innovation to payments.