Walmart Ranks 1st Among YouGov’s 2025 Grocery Store Brands
“Amid rising food prices and the shift towards delivery, the grocery shopping preferences and expectations of American consumers are evolving,” said Kenton Barello, VP at New York-based YouGov America. “While Walmart remains the dominant grocery shopping destination nationwide, the rise of Amazon Fresh – driven by Gen Z and Millennials – will put traditional grocery brands on notice.”
YouGov’s “U.S. Grocery Store Brand Rankings 2025” is powered by YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks almost 2,000 brands daily across 16 key metrics. The rankings looked at Purchase Consideration, Value and Quality scores from Feb. 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025, comparing scores with the previous year to identify the biggest improvers. Attitudinal data was drawn from YouGov Profiles, an audience intelligence tool.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The food retailer’s parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon were a;; named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.