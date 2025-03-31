Food Basics Opens New Discount Store in Ontario
The store features a tailored product selection to reflect the diversity of the community. In addition to store brands, it offers an extensive international foods section, locally sourced products, fresh meat and produce. Additionally, customers can earn Moi Rewards and have the option to order groceries online with click-and-collect or have them delivered via Uber Eats.
“Our main goal is to provide our customers with the best discount shopping experience possible with the most value at the lowest prices possible,” said Jennifer Hall, store manager of the Mississauga Food Basics. “I’m looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone to our new and modern store here in Mississauga.”
To further strengthen its commitment to the community, Food Basics will donate CAD $5,000 to Food Banks Mississauga, which is affiliated with Feed Ontario – a longtime partner, notably through One More Bite, Metro's food recovery program. The endeavor has distributed more than 35.5 million kilograms of food, helping to fight food insecurity while keeping waste out of landfills between 2016 and 2024.
The new Food Basics store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
With annual sales of more than CAD $21 billion, parent company Metro employs 97,000-plus associates. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer and provider of e-commerce services, the Montreal-based company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies, primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. Metro is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.