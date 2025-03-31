Food Basics Opens New Discount Store in Ontario

Canadian discount grocer Food Basics has officially opened the doors of its seventh and newest location in Ontario's Mississauga community. The new store is the first of seven to open in the province in 2025, the same year that the Metro Inc.-owned banner is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The modern, more than 29,000-square-foot site, located at 4152 Confederation Parkway, is the banner’s 146th store.

“Food Basics is always looking for opportunities to expand, and we are excited to grow in a dynamic community like Mississauga,” said John Manax, VP of operations at Food Basics. “No matter where you live, people are always looking for ways to save on quality products. Residents who may be first-time shoppers at Food Basics will get to know us as a discount grocer that is a reliable source for always fresh, always in-stock healthy food at always great prices.”

According to the company, the contemporary retail space offers Food Basics customers a stylish, urban feel, located on the ground level of the brand-new Parkside condos, and will employ a team of 85 people.