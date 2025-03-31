 Skip to main content

Food Basics Opens New Discount Store in Ontario

Latest Mississauga location is 1st of 7 to open in province this year
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Food Basics
Food Basics, the discount banner of Metro Inc., currently operates 146 stores across Ontario.

Canadian discount grocer Food Basics has officially opened the doors of its seventh and newest location in Ontario's Mississauga community. The new store is the first of seven to open in the province in 2025, the same year that the Metro Inc.-owned banner is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The modern, more than 29,000-square-foot site, located at 4152 Confederation Parkway, is the banner’s 146th store.

“Food Basics is always looking for opportunities to expand, and we are excited to grow in a dynamic community like Mississauga,” said John Manax, VP of operations at Food Basics. “No matter where you live, people are always looking for ways to save on quality products. Residents who may be first-time shoppers at Food Basics will get to know us as a discount grocer that is a reliable source for always fresh, always in-stock healthy food at always great prices.”

According to the company, the contemporary retail space offers Food Basics customers a stylish, urban feel, located on the ground level of the brand-new Parkside condos, and will employ a team of 85 people.

The store features a tailored product selection to reflect the diversity of the community. In addition to store brands, it offers an extensive international foods section, locally sourced products, fresh meat and produce. Additionally, customers can earn Moi Rewards and have the option to order groceries online with click-and-collect or have them delivered via Uber Eats.

“Our main goal is to provide our customers with the best discount shopping experience possible with the most value at the lowest prices possible,” said Jennifer Hall, store manager of the Mississauga Food Basics. “I’m looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone to our new and modern store here in Mississauga.”

To further strengthen its commitment to the community, Food Basics will donate CAD $5,000 to Food Banks Mississauga, which is affiliated with Feed Ontario – a longtime partner, notably through One More Bite, Metro's food recovery program. The endeavor has distributed more than 35.5 million kilograms of food, helping to fight food insecurity while keeping waste out of landfills between 2016 and 2024.

The new Food Basics store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

With annual sales of more than CAD $21 billion, parent company Metro employs 97,000-plus associates. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer and provider of e-commerce services, the Montreal-based company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies, primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. Metro is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

