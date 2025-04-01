Sprouts Farmers Market Celebrates Florida Store Openings With Weekend-Long Festivities
The East Boynton Beach and Poinciana locations will work with local Florida farmers such as Alderman Farms, Always Fresh Farms, BBI Produce Inc., Brooks Tropicals, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Grimes Produce Co., H&A Farms, J&C Tropicals, Noble Citrus, and others to source local produce.
In January, Sprouts revealed its plan to expand its Florida footprint by bringing more than seven new stores to the Sunshine State this year. Since that time, the specialty grocer has already opened stores in St. Johns, Melbourne and Largo. On tap are locations in Coconut Creek, Lutz and Deerfield Beach.
The healthy grocer can’t seem to open stores fast enough as it attracts scores of young families and consumers hungry for a simplified yet curated shopping experience that aims to offer the right products at the right time and price, with a big focus on fresh. That’s why Progressive Grocer named Sprouts its 2024 Retailer of the Year.
Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.