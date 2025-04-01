Sprouts Farmers Market Celebrates Florida Store Openings With Weekend-Long Festivities

Sprouts Farmers Market's expansion in Florida is underway with a pair of grand openings scheduled for East Boynton Beach and Poinciana.

Located at 2222 North Congress Avenue, the East Boynton Beach store will open on Friday, April 4. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday at 6:45 a.m., and then the doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

Further north, Sprouts will open a new store in Poinciana the following weekend on Friday, April 11. Located at 4730 Marigold Avenue, the new supermarket will also hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 6:45 a.m., followed by an official opening at 7 a.m.

Both grand-opening events will feature a variety of activities to celebrate all weekend long. For instance, both locations will have a “pop-up party” out front to give customers the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar and allow shoppers to participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce.

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday for both grand openings will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 customers at both stores on the Friday opening day will receive a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. Giveaways and music throughout both weekends will add to the festivities.