 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market Celebrates Florida Store Openings With Weekend-Long Festivities

Healthy grocer continues its expansion in Sunshine State with new locations in East Boynton Beach and Poinciana
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts
Sprouts is expanding its footprint in Florida this year.

Sprouts Farmers Market's expansion in Florida is underway with a pair of grand openings scheduled for East Boynton Beach and Poinciana.

Located at 2222 North Congress Avenue, the East Boynton Beach store will open on Friday, April 4. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday at 6:45 a.m., and then the doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

Further north, Sprouts will open a new store in Poinciana the following weekend on Friday, April 11. Located at 4730 Marigold Avenue, the new supermarket will also hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 6:45 a.m., followed by an official opening at 7 a.m. 

[RELATED: BJ’s Expands in Florida]

Both grand-opening events will feature a variety of activities to celebrate all weekend long. For instance, both locations will have a “pop-up party” out front to give customers the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar and allow shoppers to participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce. 

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday for both grand openings will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 customers at both stores on the Friday opening day will receive a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. Giveaways and music throughout both weekends will add to the festivities.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The East Boynton Beach and Poinciana locations will work with local Florida farmers such as Alderman Farms, Always Fresh Farms, BBI Produce Inc., Brooks Tropicals, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Grimes Produce Co., H&A Farms, J&C Tropicals, Noble Citrus, and others to source local produce.

In January, Sprouts revealed its plan to expand its Florida footprint by bringing more than seven new stores to the Sunshine State this year. Since that time, the specialty grocer has already opened stores in St. Johns, Melbourne and Largo. On tap are locations in Coconut Creek, Lutz and Deerfield Beach.

The healthy grocer can’t seem to open stores fast enough as it attracts scores of young families and consumers hungry for a simplified yet curated shopping experience that aims to offer the right products at the right time and price, with a big focus on fresh. That’s why Progressive Grocer named Sprouts its 2024 Retailer of the Year.

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds