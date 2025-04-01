Walmart Dedicated to Growth South of the Border

Walmart, America's largest retailer, is strengthening its Latin American division. Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) recently unveiled plans to invest more than USD $6 billion (125 billion-plus pesos) in Mexico in 2025. With this investment, Walmex plans to open more stores in Mexico under the Bodega Aurrera, Sam's Club, Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express formats.

In 2025, new stores are expected to contribute between 1.5% and 1.7% to total sales growth. Bodega Aurrera will continue to be the main growth vehicle for the company. This popular small-format store celebrated its 2,500th location in November.

Over the next five years, Walmex aims to open more than 1,500 stores.

Additionally, the company will continue advancing the construction of two state-of-the-art distribution centers in Bajío and Tlaxcala, equipped with robotics and artificial intelligence technology.