Walmart Dedicated to Growth South of the Border
Walmex is on a mission to drive sustainable long-term growth. For example, over the past year, the company launched a program called Beneficios in Mexico. More than 45 million customers have signed up, enabling the retailer to personalize services and offerings.
For fiscal 2024, Walmex reported that consolidated revenue grew 7.4% in Mexico, while same-store sales grew 5.8% in the country.
Walmex operates in six countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua. The company operates approximately 4,000 stores and clubs, as well as 30-plus distribution centers in the region.
Parent company Walmart has more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.