Walmart Dedicated to Growth South of the Border

Retailer unveils plans to invest more than USD $6B in Mexico this year
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Walmart Mexico
Walmex operates in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Walmart, America's largest retailer, is strengthening its Latin American division. Wal-Mart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) recently unveiled plans to invest more than USD $6 billion (125 billion-plus pesos) in Mexico in 2025. With this investment, Walmex plans to open more stores in Mexico under the Bodega Aurrera, Sam's Club, Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express formats. 

In 2025, new stores are expected to contribute between 1.5% and 1.7% to total sales growth. Bodega Aurrera will continue to be the main growth vehicle for the company. This popular small-format store celebrated its 2,500th location in November. 

Over the next five years, Walmex aims to open more than 1,500 stores. 

Additionally, the company will continue advancing the construction of two state-of-the-art distribution centers in Bajío and Tlaxcala, equipped with robotics and artificial intelligence technology. 

Walmex is on a mission to drive sustainable long-term growth. For example, over the past year, the company launched a program called Beneficios in Mexico. More than 45 million customers have signed up, enabling the retailer to personalize services and offerings.

For fiscal 2024, Walmex reported that consolidated revenue grew 7.4% in Mexico, while same-store sales grew 5.8% in the country. 

Walmex operates in six countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua. The company operates approximately 4,000 stores and clubs, as well as 30-plus distribution centers in the region. 

Parent company Walmart has more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

