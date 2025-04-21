 Skip to main content

New United Supermarkets Location Coming to West Texas

Grocer joins city officials and other community representatives to break ground on store
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
United Supermarkets
Representatives with The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives to break ground for a new United Supermarkets grocery store, in Andrews, Texas.

“We are thrilled to announce a new United Supermarkets location in Andrews,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “It is always exciting to enter a new community, especially one that has a desire for a new grocery store. We love West Texas, and our team can’t wait to serve guests in the Andrews community.”

Located in North Andrews, the new United Supermarkets will feature services that have become mainstays for all of the next-generation United Family locations, including a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru, Streetside grocery pickup and delivery, ReadyMeals, a fresh in-store bakery, a full-service floral department with delivery, and a full-service meat market.

In addition, customers will be able to peruse an extensive selection of beer and wine and visit the full-service deli and hot bar offering traditional favorites like fried chicken, pizza, breakfast foods and fresh sushi.

“We are so excited to bring this new location to the Andrews community,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “More importantly, we are excited to bring our culture of exceptional guest service. This culture will be evident in every department of our beautiful new store and throughout the entire community.”

The new store expects to add about 150 jobs to the Andrews community. There will also be a United Express fuel station and convenience store on the site. 

Meanwhile, the United Family is getting ready to debut its 100th location. The grocer will conduct store media tours and hold a private ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Market Street location in New Mexico on April 24. This event is for invited guests and media members only. The general public will be welcomed into the store when it opens for its first day of business at 6:00 a.m. on April 25.

United Supermarkets LLC operates stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 99 retail grocery stores under four banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market. It also operates 40 convenience stores under three unique banners: United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express. The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos.

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.  

