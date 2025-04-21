New United Supermarkets Location Coming to West Texas
Meanwhile, the United Family is getting ready to debut its 100th location. The grocer will conduct store media tours and hold a private ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Market Street location in New Mexico on April 24. This event is for invited guests and media members only. The general public will be welcomed into the store when it opens for its first day of business at 6:00 a.m. on April 25.
United Supermarkets LLC operates stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 99 retail grocery stores under four banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market. It also operates 40 convenience stores under three unique banners: United Express, Market Street Express and Albertsons Market Express. The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.