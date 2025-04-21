New United Supermarkets Location Coming to West Texas

Representatives with The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives to break ground for a new United Supermarkets grocery store, in Andrews, Texas.

On April 17, representatives with The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives to break ground for a new United Supermarkets grocery store and fuel station, in Andrews, Texas. This will be the first United Family location in the market and is slated to open in 2026.

“We are thrilled to announce a new United Supermarkets location in Andrews,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “It is always exciting to enter a new community, especially one that has a desire for a new grocery store. We love West Texas, and our team can’t wait to serve guests in the Andrews community.”

Located in North Andrews, the new United Supermarkets will feature services that have become mainstays for all of the next-generation United Family locations, including a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru, Streetside grocery pickup and delivery, ReadyMeals, a fresh in-store bakery, a full-service floral department with delivery, and a full-service meat market.

In addition, customers will be able to peruse an extensive selection of beer and wine and visit the full-service deli and hot bar offering traditional favorites like fried chicken, pizza, breakfast foods and fresh sushi.

“We are so excited to bring this new location to the Andrews community,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “More importantly, we are excited to bring our culture of exceptional guest service. This culture will be evident in every department of our beautiful new store and throughout the entire community.”

The new store expects to add about 150 jobs to the Andrews community. There will also be a United Express fuel station and convenience store on the site.