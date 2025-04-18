Trader Joe’s Drops Locations of Several New Store Sites
It was a busy week for the California-based grocer that stakes its claim on unique private label offerings. Customers in the Seattle area checked out their latest Trader Joe’s at 8726 Greenwood Avenue that opened its doors on April 11.
As Trader Joe’s is serving customers in new cities, the retailer shared details of additional openings. This month, Trader Joe’s listed sites for a spate of outposts, including Iselin, N.J., Glenmont, N.Y., Boston, Mass., Westminster, Colo., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Oklahoma City, Okla., and Exton, Pa., many of which will kick off operations this year.
The news of these sites follow previous announcements about expansions across different regions of the United States. Nearly two dozen stores are in the works, according to the company website.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.