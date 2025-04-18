Trader Joe’s Drops Locations of Several New Store Sites

It’s no ordinary Joe: the Trader Joe’s enterprise keeps growing, as the retailer continues to expand its footprint and enjoy higher traffic at its locations.

On the visits front, a recent report from location analytics firm Placer.ai shows that traffic at Trader Joe’s stores rose 6.2% in 2024 over the previous year and continue to increase in 2025. While the addition of more stores fueled some of that movement, Placer.ai noted that average visits per location also trended up by 3.2% last year.

The pace of store openings over the next several months is likely to keep that trajectory going. A new Trader Joe’s welcomed shoppers in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on April 10. Located at 2305 Medical Center Parkway, that store is the first Trader Joe's in that city southeast of Nashville and the seventh in the state.