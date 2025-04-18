 Skip to main content

Trader Joe’s Drops Locations of Several New Store Sites

Retailer unveils 2 stores this month and announces plans for several more
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
TJ Tenn
A new Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tenn., opened earlier this month.

It’s no ordinary Joe: the Trader Joe’s enterprise keeps growing, as the retailer continues to expand its footprint and enjoy higher traffic at its locations.

On the visits front, a recent report from location analytics firm Placer.ai shows that traffic at Trader Joe’s stores rose 6.2% in 2024 over the previous year and continue to increase in 2025. While the addition of more stores fueled some of that movement, Placer.ai noted that average visits per location also trended up by 3.2% last year.

The pace of store openings over the next several months is likely to keep that trajectory going. A new Trader Joe’s welcomed shoppers in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on April 10. Located at 2305 Medical Center Parkway, that store is the first Trader Joe's in that city southeast of Nashville and the seventh in the state.

It was a busy week for the California-based grocer that stakes its claim on unique private label offerings. Customers in the Seattle area checked out their latest Trader Joe’s at 8726 Greenwood Avenue that opened its doors on April 11. 

As Trader Joe’s is serving customers in new cities, the retailer shared details of additional openings. This month, Trader Joe’s listed sites for a spate of outposts, including Iselin, N.J., Glenmont, N.Y., Boston, Mass., Westminster, Colo., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Oklahoma City, Okla., and Exton, Pa., many of which will kick off operations this year.

The news of these sites follow previous announcements about expansions across different regions of the United States. Nearly two dozen stores are in the works, according to the company website.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

