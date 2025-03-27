Why Trader Joe’s Doesn’t Invest in Retail Media or Robots

The hosts were candid about Trader Joe’s overall use of grocery tech. “We haven't invested money in screens, we haven't invested money in robots, we haven't invested money in in-store advertising paid for by a vendor who makes the product that we are then selling, therefore raising the price to us so that we would have to raise the price for you. We've invested in what we've always invested in, our people and our products,” Miller said. “I have these conversations with people all the time on the phone – ‘Wait a minute. You mean to tell me that you don’t track your customers’ shopping?’ That’s right, we don’t. We don’t track our customers’ shopping habits, their shopping patterns, their shopping choices, their shopping data. Basically, we just don’t track our customers.”

The grocer goes old school in its assortment planning, basically looking at its shelves and what it sells. “Within Trader Joe's, we would just prefer that you have a conversation with one of our crew members. We love to have those conversations,” said Miller.

Added Sloan: “We have never, ever been accused of being a tech company, but that's deliberate.”

As it focuses on human connections, Trader Joe’s continues to get more human interaction and traction in its stores. According to recent data from location analytics firm Placer.ai, visits to Trader Joe’s locations rose 6.2% from 2023 to 2024. In addition, Placer.ai found that fewer shoppers visited other grocery stores before or after visiting Trader Joe’s, underscoring the fact that many people view the retailer as a primary grocery destination.

