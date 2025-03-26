All Instacart Brand Partners Can Now Advertise on Caper Carts

“We’ve built Instacart Ads to drive results for brands on our platform, and have proven that this also drives incremental in-store sales,’ said Ali Miller, VP of ads product at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Brands face the complexity of navigating hundreds of retail media networks, and we want to make that easier. Now, they can create one campaign with Instacart to drive engagement and reach at scale across the Instacart Ads ecosystem. We’re proud to have built a one-stop advertising platform with best-in-class performance and measurement that brands trust, and this continues to shape our roadmap to reach consumers across all channels.”

The Instacart Ads ecosystem allows brands to connect with consumers through cohesive, omnichannel campaigns that reach them at every touchpoint of the shopper journey, from discovery to purchase. Instacart Ads also eliminates the difficulty of managing several ad campaigns across various channels.

On average, customers spend more than 30 minutes shopping in-store with a Caper Cart. For advertisers, it’s a chance to influence a consumer’s purchasing decisions in real time during an in-store shopping trip. Caper Carts are at grocery stores in more than 60 U.S. cities, including ALDI, Kroger, Schnucks and Wakefern Food Corp. (ShopRite), along with many regional and local independent grocers.

The news follows a successful Caper Cart ads pilot earlier this year in which more than 50 CPG partners, from category leaders like Mondelēz to such emerging brands as Diana's Bananas, Kettle & Fire, and Talking Rain Beverage Co., tested the new capability. Instacart brand partners can expect more Instacart Ads formats on Caper Carts in the near future.

Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands collaborate with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.