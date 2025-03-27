Albertsons Renews Omnichannel Retail Media Network Management Partnership

“We are honored that Albertsons has chosen to renew and extend its partnership with ADvendio,” noted Bernd Bube, CEO of Dublin ADvendio, whose U.S. office is in Dover, Del. “Albertsons has been a forward-thinking leader in retail media, and we are proud to be a trusted partner in their journey. Our platform was designed to support the dynamic needs of multi-channel media management, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Albertsons to efficiently scale their advertising solutions.”

ADvendio’s platform is a 100% native out-of-the-box solution, built and operated on Salesforce, to make media buying and ad sales easier. It automates and centralizes campaign management elements, among them CRM integration, omnichannel sales solutions, media buying tools, programmatic, campaign and inventory management, order management, billing, invoicing and accounting, and provides advanced analytics.

As the retail media arm for Albertsons, Albertsons Media Collective connects with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. It partners with top brands to help them engage shoppers with the power of first-party data. As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.