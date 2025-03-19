TWIG Video: Measuring Retail Media With Albertsons

Albertsons Media Collective's new VP of Media & Measurement Liz Roche joins the Podcast to talk about all things retail media, including the grocer's approach to the business, breaking down silos in measurement and more.

Retail media is a massive opportunity for today's food retailers, and Liz is passionate about bringing media and measurement together at the Collective.

“Retail media has gotten extraordinarily complex,” she explains. “And I think bringing these two functions together serves two core purposes. One is let us take on this complexity and simplify it for our [CPG] partners. We know there’s a lot for them to juggle when it comes to dealing in retail media. By bringing these two teams together and really creating end-to-end strategy, we can simplify it for our partners. The second piece goes to more effective media solutions. When we're designing with the end in mind, and in this case measurement being the end, we can really design better media products. We can also create tighter feedback loops to optimize and drive better outcomes. So integrating these two teams, an absolute no-brainer.”

[RELATED: Albertsons Media Collective Makes Measurement Easier for Advertisers]

Yet Liz believes the retail media industry is still in the early stages when it comes to measurement. Today's CPGs are dealing with multi-dimensional complex business challenges that might not speak to single KPIs.

“We’re working with our partners to understand how we can move the needle on the business,” she says. “A lot of that means looking at some different metrics, understanding what's happening throughout the funnel process … and starting to understand holistically what's happening, how are these channels working together, where are there opportunities for one plus one to equal three.”

Liz foresees a lot more experimentation and more bespoke solutions for different KPIs to address some of those multi-dimensional business complexities that CPGs are facing today.

She also shares where retail media is headed over the next several years. A promising area is self service. “One thing that we're seeing a lot is that our clients want to see more self-service, they want want to collaborate further and they want to get their hands in the mix, so I expect to see self service continue to evolve.

"I also expect to see new channels, both traditional and non-traditional, to continue to crop up," she continues. "One big focus is going to be in-store. It poses a unique measurement challenge to understand in-store, especially when we think about in-store in combination with some of these other channels, which are really easily one-to-one. So definitely some complexities there but exciting in terms of that frontier.”

Watch entire episode to get more of Liz’s insights into retail media as well as how having her own "board of directors" has helped on her career journey in grocery.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected] and/or [email protected].