TWIG Video: Chicagoland's Strong Affinity for Jewel-Osco

Community outreach programs are at the heart of any grocery business. Progressive Grocer talks with TWIG Hall of Fame winner Mary Frances Trucco about her role in helping the 125-year-old Jewel-Osco banner improve the lives of people in its neighborhoods.

The director of communications, public affairs and government relations at the Albertsons division says giving back is part of her company's culture. “It's [giving back] always been ingrained in part of our business ethics,” explains Mary Frances. “Our customers are the reason that we are so successful, so we always will continue to give back to where we can.”

One charitable programs she’s most excited about is the annual MOMent contest, giving super moms the opportunity to be pampered. The Midwest grocer recently wrapped up its second annual celebration. “In addition, every nominee that was submitted, a dollar went to the WINGS program, which is based in Chicagoland area. It is an organization that helps women who are victims of domestic violence,” says Mary Frances.

Then there is Humble Design, another hyper-local organization that works with formerly homeless families and individuals to secure housing. Jewel-Osco helps stock pantries and refurbish the homes.

The retailer also partners with Chicago-based Back to School America. Through this organization, school supplies are donated and put into kits for children in low-income communities. Additionally, Jewel-Osco is a long-term partner with the Salvation Army.

“There are so many great organizations that we work with,” points out Mary Frances. “They continue to reach out to Jewel-Osco because that is what we do: being out in the community as much as we can.”

Shoppers show their support of Jewel-Osco by staying loyal to the banner. And Mary Francis recognizes that Jewel-Osco's ongoing success relies heavily on this customer loyalty.

“When we did our 125th anniversary with so many activations, we gave away prizes and gifts and gave back to the community because of so much they've done for us over the last 125 years,” she comments.

Find out more about Jewel-Osco's community spirit and dedicated employees by watching complete episode.

